Letter to the Editor: A post-truth world

To the editor:

I'm afraid we can now expect to see neglect or repudiations by the GOP of the new Congressional Budget Office’s report. It predicts that 14 million people will become uninsured in 2018 if the “repeal and replace” legislation (ending the Affordable Care Act as we know it) is passed.



My congressman, Greg Walden, with other party and special-interest leaders, has proven to be defensive, evasive, falsely reassuring, and secretive about its provisions. Congressman Paul Ryan even had the audacity to call the legislation “an act of mercy.” Once again we find ourselves in a post-truth world.



I hope that Congressman Walden and the other leaders involved are aware that their constituents are watching closely. These CBO forecasts (made by professional budget analysts, mind you) are not surprising. We know of the millions of additional Americans insured through the ACA. Mr. Walden must be aware that his work will hurt his constituents, and that we will not forget it in the coming election cycles.

Dr. Tina Castanare

Odell