Sherman scores a 13-9 comeback win

In a game that featured three ties and six lead changes, the Sherman Huskies landed the eventual knockout blow with a six-run sixth inning to secure a 13-9 victory over St. Paul in a 2A baseball contest played Friday in Moro.

In the sixth, Sherman sent 10 to the plate and had four hits, a walk and two hit batters.

Ahead by six runs in the top of the seventh inning, Jacob Justesen needed to record three outs to finish the game.

The junior struck out the first two batters, but then walked two and gave up a single and a double for two runs to make it 13-9.

With two runners on, Justesen retired Holden Smith on a game-ending popout to shortstop Brett Troutman.

Justesen allowed three runs on three hits with five strikeouts and three walks to pick up the win.

Troutman got the start on the mound and struck out three in his three innings of work.

All told, Sherman pounded out 11 hits, received six walks and had two batters hit by a pitch.

Justesen went 1 for 4 with a walk, a stolen base, three runs scored and four RBIs.

Troutman added two hits, a run scored and three RBIs, Bradley Moe went 2 for 4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI, and Trey Homer was 2 for 2 with a walk and two runs.

Maverick Winslow scored twice, Max Martin drove two and both Treve Martin and Anthony Valdez had a run scored and an RBI each.

Sherman (1-0 overall) travels to John Day for the three-day Les Schwab Invitational starting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 30 against Sheridan.