Crosstalk: Is Trump budget good for America?

Why are any of the fat cats in Washington surprised that President Donald Trump is uncoupling the gravy train that is bankrupting this nation? One of his campaign pledges was to put the brakes on out-of-control spending that has resulted in a staggering $19.8 trillion in debt.

Folks, somebody had to take the heat to clean up this mess. This is the first time in decades that we’ve had a federal leader who actually walks his talk.

Trump is demanding that Congress learn the difference between a “want” and a “need,” something that is long overdue. If he can reduce the bloat of government and rein in regulations, most of America’s social problems will be solved — because federal interventionist policies have caused most of them.

There are constitutional and common sense arguments to be made against every liberal domestic policy that is now burdening taxpayers.

The founders established only four cabinet level activities: foreign relations through the State Department; national defense through the Department of Defense; taxation and spending through the Department of Treasury; and enforcement of federal law through the Department of Justice.

Today, there are nearly four times as many cabinet level agencies as the founders thought necessary, given that states were supposed to have control of other services.

Trump’s budget blueprint that deals only with discretionary spending is heavy on core government issues — you know, the powers actually granted to the feds by the Constitution, such as defense and immigration.

When a candidate runs on an “America first” platform, one should expect that defense wins out over foreign aid, hence the $11 billion cut in the State Department budget, which is now $47.4 billion.

Tump wants to put $1.5 billion into a down payment on the border wall, along with hiring additional judges to deal with deportations.

Our president is calling for a $54 billion increase in defense spending, raising it to $603 billion, to rebuild the military decimated under Obama, in part, so we can address the threat posed by Islamic extremists.

On the chopping block in the “want” department is funding for the National Endowment for the Arts ($148 million), the National Endowment for the Humanities ($148 million), and Corporation for Public Broadcasting ($445 million). Where does the Constitution grant the federal government authority to spend money on these programs?

Trump is also fulfilling a promise to allocate an extra $1.4 billion to school choice programs and pare $9 billion from the Department of Education’s $68 billion budget.

The U.S. pours more money into its public-school system than any other nation and doesn’t even rank in the top five as far as achievement. That is not an acceptable return on investment. Perhaps a little competition will change that scenario.

Schools are best operated by those closest to the students, so the federal Department of Education should be eliminated altogether and control returned to the states.

Now to get to a major cut in Trump’s budget that I see as social justice. He is seeking to curb the Environmental Protection Agency, which has been responsible for decimating economies in rural areas and stomping on constitutional property rights.

This out-of-control agency will lose one-third of its $8 billion annual budget, and more than 3,000 activist employees will have to hunt for real jobs.

Although lefties are enraged by Trump fulfilling his campaign promises, his greatest threat to actually getting his budget proposal through Congress is the fact that career politicians on the GOP side worry more about getting re-elected than actually fulfilling their oath to adhere to constitutional principles.

Can Republicans with collapsible spines stand up to a hostile media and leftist outrage to change the way business is done in the nation’s capital? If they don’t, we will careen from freedom and prosperity into mediocrity or something far worse.

In total, the U.S. government is projected to spend $4 trillion next year — two-thirds mandatory spending going to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, and interest on the national debt.

— RaeLynn Ricarte