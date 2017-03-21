Crosswalk action nets 29

In just over three hours Monday, 29 people were ticketed in the first of four enforcement actions in The Dalles targeting drivers who don’t stop for pedestrians in crosswalks.

The number of tickets would’ve been higher, but sometimes the three officers assigned to write tickets were already busy on a stop so they couldn’t ticket other violators, said Jeff Kienlen, the city’s traffic enforcement officer. He organized the event and secured the grant to pay for it.

The Dalles Police Chief Patrick Ashmore said, “This is a clear indicator this was way overdue. This is a lot of enforcement for a short stint. It just goes to show people aren’t good at looking for pedestrians.”

Ashmore, who took two of the three complaint calls received during the enforcement action, said, “I’d rather have a few upset citizens vs. going to someone’s door and delivering a death message that their loved one was hit in a crosswalk.”

Officers Koji Nagamatsu and Josh Jones took shifts serving as the “pedestrian,” repeatedly crossing on the eastern side of Third Street at Third and Court. A few times, Jones almost got hit.

A reporter watched Nagamatsu serve as the pedestrian. Sometimes, three vehicles at a time would fail to stop for him as he stepped into the street looking at traffic. By law, a pedestrian has to signal intent to cross. They can’t just stand on the sidewalk, they have to be at least partially in the street.

Nagamatsu would put both feet fully on the street to make his intent clear. Perched on the roof of the police department, located at Third and Court, a spotter was filming Namagatsu as he crossed and calling the description of violator vehicles to waiting officers up ahead.

The grant requires plenty of advanced warning about the enforcement action. There was an article in the Chronicle about it a little over a week ago, and on Monday, two signs warned drivers a crosswalk enforcement action was up ahead. Barriers were placed in the street to keep any vehicles from parking on either side of Third just before the intersection, so drivers would have ample visibility.

If a person begins crossing the crosswalk while a driver is at least 131 feet away – cones were placed to mark that point – but they fail to stop for the pedestrian, that warrants a ticket.

And the tickets are $260, which drew the biggest negative reaction, Kienlen said. “A lot of very upset motorists,” he said.

“The most common complaint was they saw the person that was doing the crossing but they didn’t think they were in the crosswalk or they didn’t think he intended to cross,” Kienlen said.

While three people called the police station upset during the enforcement action, some others gave guff to the officers. The video is used to show drivers that the pedestrian was clearly in the crosswalk before they reached the cones marking the 131-foot distance.



That distance is seen as providing ample reaction and stopping distance for drivers going 20 mph, which is the speed limit downtown.

Kienlen was surprised that so many tickets were written. Most were to local drivers. “I really thought with all the signage, the coverage in the media, and the cones we set down – I didn’t think we’d get that many people.”

Nagamatsu, on the other hand, was not surprised at all. “Even with signs and barricades, people still don’t get the hint, hence why we have to do this, so someone doesn’t get killed or badly hurt.”

The violations seemed to come in spurts, he said.

Nagamatsu said he must’ve put in a couple miles walking back and forth across the street. “It’s not something I want to do every day all day, but this thing is very, very important because people need to be aware of pedestrians.”

Sometimes, drivers finally stopped for Nagamatsu, but by the time they did, they were in the middle of the intersection, which is its own violation (blocking an intersection). Those drivers were not ticketed, he said.

The next enforcement action is planned in April, Kienlen said.