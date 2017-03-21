Dufur sweeps past St. Paul

The Dufur Rangers moved their record to 3-0 after a two-game sweep of St. Paul Saturday afternoon by final scores of 11-1 and 17-7 in a baseball doubleheader played in Moro.

In the first game, Connor Uhalde went 1 for 3 with a triple, an RBI, three runs scored and four stolen bases to lead Dufur’s six-hit attack.

Cayton Sinay added a hit, a run and two RBIs, Kolbe Bales went 1 for 2 with two walks, a run and two RBIs, and Bailey Keever had two runs scored.

Tabor McLaughlin and Hagen Pence each posted a hit, a run and an RBI, Joe Turk drove in a run, and Louis Red Cloud reached on two walks and scored.

Keever got the winning decision, as he lasted four innings, struck out seven and allowed an unearned run on one hit.

McLaughlin struck out one in his one inning of relief work.

Dufur then pounded out 14 hits and received 13 walks for a 17-7 mercy-ruled victory in the second game.

Curtis Crawford had two hits and drove in five runs, Pence went 1 for 2 with three walks, three runs scored and four RBIs, and Uhalde tallied three hits, two walks, four stolen bases and five runs scored.

Keever scored four runs, Bales added three runs and two RBIs, Sinay notched two hits, and both Russell Peters and McLaughlin added two RBIs apiece.

Uhalde started the game and was credited with the win. He struck out three and walked one and scattered five hits.

Bales struck out the side in the bottom of the fifth.

Dufur (3-0 overall) travels to Lyle for another twinbill at 3 p.m. Wednesday in a re-scheduled matchup.