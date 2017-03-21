Letter to the Editor: Let voices be heard

To the editor:

Congressional leadership, including our representative Greg Walden who chairs a key committee, have rolled out their replacement for the Affordable Care Act. This bill is a disgrace, far worse than I could have imagined.



You’ll never hear the drafters say it, but the bill is a shameless tax giveaway for the wealthy, for insurance companies, for the pharmaceutical industry. Is this our elected leaders’ vision for America?

The American Health Care Act takes away affordable health care from millions of Americans. The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office estimates that with this bill, 24 million people will lose their healthcare coverage in the next decade; 14 million by 2018. Unacceptable!

Clearly, there are winners and losers with this bill, and once again, the winners are the wealthy and the losers are those who need affordable care the most: seniors, working families, low income men, women and children, rural people. When will we say “enough!” to inexhaustible greed?

I commend two carryovers from the Affordable Care Act: Protections for those with pre-existing conditions; and allowing young adults to stay on their parents’ policies until age 26.



While problems abound with this abysmal proposal, I focus here on three:

• By some estimates, the bill would give a shocking $465 billion in tax breaks to millionaires, billionaires and corporations while reducing subsidies to the most vulnerable in our society. According to the non-partisan Tax Policy Center, the top 1 percent who earn over $774,000 per year would enjoy annual tax cuts of $33,000.

• Health care costs for older Americans will skyrocket. According to an S&P analysis, premiums will increase by nearly 30 percent, as high as $13,000 per year for those between the ages of 60 and 64. At 65 people qualify for Medicare, provided we still have it.

• This bill dismantles Medicaid in the year 2020, shifting the burden onto states that cannot afford to sustain it without more federal help.

Greg Walden’s huge District 2 in Oregon has benefited more from the Affordable Care Act than any other district led by a Republican, with a Medicaid expansion enrollment of 129,200.

All Americans deserve affordable health care. President Trump has promised to protect our Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security. If you or your loved ones could be harmed by this bill, please contact Greg Walden at his Bend office, (541)-389-4408. Tell your stories. Let your voices be heard.

Carole Anderson

The Dalles