Local stars duke it out at Mullen-Leavitt

Emma Mullins, Kendyl Kumm and Tressa Wood each had wins, and Kayla Seibel, Julian Hernandez and Justin Conklin picked up second-place finishes to help The Dalles track and field squad to a solid opening event at the 17-team Mullen-Leavitt Invitational Saturday at Sid White field in The Dalles.

Mullins won the 400-meter race in a time of one minute and 8.39 seconds, and freshman teammate Jenna Miller was right behind in third place with a personal record of 1:10.20.

Tressa Wood added another Lady Riverhawk win in the 3,000-meters with a personal-record marker of 12:22.67, and Kumm set a personal-record height of 7-06 to score her first win.

Seibel scored second place with a distance of 31-08, Shyanne Cady was third-best in the high jump with her height of 4-04, Savannah Strassheim ended up fifth in the 300-meter hurdles in 55.30 and Marissa Heemsah picked up fifth-place honors in the 3,000-meter race in 14:44.51.

The 4x100-meter girls’ relay team of Mullins, Miller, Molly Nelson and Aileen Luna-Lopez capped the top-3 performances with a 5:04.71 and third place.

For the Riverhawk boys, Hernandez had a solid day with second place in the javelin with a throw of 148-01, and Conklin, a sophomore, added a second-place output in the high jump, clearing 5-08 for a top height.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Josh Nisbet, J.R. Scott, Yordi Sanchez and Conklin timed out in 48.91 to capture third place.

Glenn Breckterfield, Jonny Nelson, Octavio Serrano and J.R. Scott teamed up in the 4x400-meter relay event for a mark of 3:59.84 to lock down third-place honors.

Zerin Croover had a time of 10:38.86 for third place in the 3,000 meters, Sam Alvarez was fourth in the same race after a run of 11:01.95, Rey Aviluz was fifth (11:09.79), and Evan Despain placed sixth with his 11:21.01.

Jordan McGuirk set a personal record in the discus with a toss of 119-08 to finish fourth, Philip Dunagan added a fifth-place discus throw of 117-11, a personal record.

Bill Burns grabbed fifth in the pole vault with a height of 9-06, Nisbet went for a 37-05 to notch fourth in the triple jump and Peter Cardosi was sixth in the 110-meter hurdles in a personal-record time of 21.30.

Breckterfield placed fourth in the 400-meter race, crossing the line in 58.55, and the junior tacked on a 46.61 to pick up fourth place in the 300-meter hurdles.

Cory Cameron, Cardosi, Hernandez, and Despain placed fourth in the 4x400 with a time of 4:25.40.

The Dalles is in action again at 4 p.m. on Friday for the East County classic at Mount Hood Community College in Gresham.

Stelzer, Farrell and Kortge shine

With a chance to put its best foot forward, the Dufur track and field team had Ezekiel Stelzer earn a win and a second, Asa Farrell added a pair of thirds and Cole Kortge place fourth in the 110-meter hurdles Saturday in The Dalles.

Stelzer, a state-qualifier last season, picked up a personal record in his first try at 3,000 meters this season with a final time of nine minutes and 59.27 seconds.

The senior came close in the 1,500, and came away with second-place honors in a solid 4:25.93.

Farrell was third-best in the 100-meters, after a personal record of 11.83, and he followed up his personal-record day in third place after a 23.53 in the 200-meter race.

Kortge, another 2016 state qualifier, had a time of 19.12 in the 110-meter hurdles, Derek Frakes placed fifth in the triple jump with a distance of 37-feet, and senior standout Ethan Wetherbee added a personal-record throw of 120-02 for a personal record in the javelin.

Kortge placed eighth in the 300-meter hurdles (49.00), Abraham Kilby had a toss of 117-0 in the javelin, a personal record, and Anthony Thomas grabbed eighth in the triple jump (35-01), a personal record.

Aleksei Uhalde had a time of 16.06 in the 100-meter race, Jessica Elam went for a personal-record mark of 23.01 in the 100-meter hurdles, and both Uhalde and Trinity Blake set personal records in the long jump, with Uhalde going for 13-02.5 and Blake finishing with a 11-08.

Dufur High School next has a challenging three-team matchup at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Hood River against Horizon Christian and Hood River Valley.

Luke Holste gets a win for Horizon

Luke Holste had a 110-meter hurdles win in 17.75 seconds to lead Horizon Christian High School Saturday in The Dalles.

Quinn Roetcisoender was fifth in the 300-meter hurdles after a 46.75, and he then added a 9-06 for fifth in the pole vault.

Bailey Holste was ninth in the long jump, setting a personal record of 18-11.5.

Savanna Hawk, a senior, had an eighth-place finish in the pole vault event with her 6-0, Fionna Marsalis was eighth in the high jump at 4-0, and Katie Wenz had a personal-record time of 30.10 for seventh in the 200-meter race.