For the Record for March 21, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday March 21, 2017

Hospital Admissions

March 17: Trent Douglas, The Dalles; Jessie Stinson, The Dalles; Errol Henrickson, The Dalles.



Hospital Dismissals

March 19: Jeanne Lofstrom, Klickitat.

Accidents

The Dalles City

March 18, 5:04 p.m. – Vehicle versus pedestrian, injury crash, 200 block of Terminal Avenue. Driver was backing up striking a pedestrian who was injured in the incident. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

March 17, 5:49 p.m. – Crew responded to Dufur on a request for mutual aid assistance on a structure fire. Upon arrival an attached garage was on fire but there appeared to be no damage to the home. The fire was extinguished.

Personnel also responded to six calls for emergency medical services on Friday, four on Saturday, three on Sunday and eight on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Police responded to the 1300 block of West 2nd Street Friday afternoon after a business owner advised a customer attempted to purchase merchandise with a fraudulent check. A report was taken and the incident was under investigation.

A criminal mischief report was taken Friday afternoon from the 1900 block of East 14th Street.

Ryan Joseph Brewer, 33, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening in the 1800 block of West 2nd Street on a warrant for failure to appear.

Cletis Larry Richey, 68, The Dalles, was arrested early Friday evening during a traffic stop in the 400 block of East Scenic Drive and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Police responded to the 400 block of Washington Street Friday evening after a caller reported he witnessed a vehicle hit another vehicle in the area. The suspect driver was located and cited for driving uninsured. Owner of the victim vehicle was located and information was exchanged. A report was taken.

Three juvenile females were located early Saturday morning walking in the 300 block of East 3rd Street. All three were cited for curfew violation and a report was taken.

Police contacted a male subject early Saturday morning near West 9th and Bridge streets. He was cited and released for minor in possession of alcohol and a report was taken.

A hit and run report was taken Saturday afternoon from the 800 block of Case Street.

A hit and run report was taken Saturday afternoon from the 1200 block of West 6th Street.

Alana Faye Seidel, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday afternoon in the 100 block of Union Street and is accused of probation violation.

A stolen vehicle report was taken Sunday evening from the 2500 block of East 10th Street.

A theft report was taken Monday morning from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after an employee reported a suspect drove off without paying for gas.

A found property report was taken Monday morning from the 100 block of East 4th Street after a caller found an abandoned bicycle. The bike was impounded.

A theft report was taken Monday morning from the 500 block of East 3rd Street after staff reviewed video of a theft that took place the day prior.

Animal control responded to the 200 block of West 4th Street on a report of a dog attack. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Monday afternoon from the 200 block of Webber Street after a victim reported a suspect fled without paying for their taxi fee.

Police responded to the 1300 block of West 6th Street Monday evening after a caller reported an adult male assaulted her juvenile son. A harassment report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A runaway report was taken Monday evening from the 900 block of Heritage Way.

A theft report was taken early Tuesday morning from the 1000 block of Lone Pine Drive after staff reported two suspects fled without paying for alcohol.

Michael David Lotspeich, 36, The Dalles, was arrested early Tuesday morning in the 1100 block of East 9th Street and is accused of harassment, third-degree theft, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal trespass.

Wasco County

A burglary report was taken Friday morning from Maupin after a caller reported his business was broken into.

Deputy responded to Dufur Friday morning after staff reported a student was being held for stealing a wallet and being in possession of tobacco. The student was cited and released into the care of school staff and a report was taken.

Joseph Walter Burgener, 41, Wamic, was arrested Friday afternoon in Wamic during a traffic stop and is accused of driving while suspended and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

A recovered stolen vehicle report was taken Saturday evening from the 4100 block of Chenowith Road.

A driver was cited and released for driving uninsured and driving while suspended Monday evening during a traffic stop in Wamic.

Oregon State Police

Misty DeAnn Kennedy, 31, Ocean Park, Washington, was arrested Friday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 132 and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor. Justin Robert Kennedy, 41, Ely, Nevada, was also arrested and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Matthew Stephen Phillips, 24, The Dalles, was arrested early Sunday morning near West 8th and Hostetler streets and is accused of five counts of post-prison violations. Novah Raelia McCaleb, 20, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of two counts of probation violation.

Aaron Ashley Atteberry, 37, Salem, was arrested Sunday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 95 and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Garet Lee Nunnery, 21, The Dalles, was arrested Monday morning during a traffic stop in the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way and is accused of driving while suspended and probation violation. Robert Allen Blake, Klickitat, Wash., was also arrested and is accused of probation violation.

Sherman County

Matthew David Andersson, 43, Port Orchard, Wash., was arrested Sunday evening and is accused of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Regional Jail

Shirley Fae Wallace, 39, The Dalles, was jailed Friday on a court commitment for first-degree animal neglect and second-degree animal neglect.

Alejandro Amezquita, 28, Portland, was jailed Friday on a court commitment for two counts of probation violation.

Gregory Allen Welch, 61, The Dalles, was jailed Friday on a court commitment for fourth-degree assault.

Richard William Branter, 37, Green Acres, Wash., was jailed Sunday after turning himself in on a local warrant for parole violation.

James Dayton Carter, 77, Eugene, was booked and released Monday on a court commitment for a wildlife offense.

Parole & Probation

Devon Matthew Copher, 28, The Dalles, was arrested Friday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.

Lottery

Oregon

Friday, March 17

Mega Millions – 11-27-31-58-60; Mega: 10; Multiplier: 4

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 1-6-3-2; 4 p.m. 8-1-6-5; 7 p.m. 6-7-9-6; 10 p.m. 7-1-7-0

Lucky Lines – 4-8-10-16-18-21-26-32

Saturday, March 18

Powerball – 13-25-44-54-67; Powerball: 5; Multiplier: 3

Megabucks – 7-11-17-26-29-32

Win for Life – 13-15-31-43

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 1-4-1-1; 4 p.m. 8-7-7-0; 7 p.m. 2-3-2-1; 10 p.m. 8-3-9-8

Lucky Lines – 4-7-11-16-19-23-26-31

Sunday, March 19

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 2-6-2-9; 4 p.m. 3-7-2-1; 7 p.m. 0-0-5-8; 10 p.m. 4-4-7-8

Lucky Lines – 3-8-10-13-19-22-28-32

Monday, March 20

Megabucks – 5-11-13-14-18-45

Win for Life – 12-43-57-70

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 5-5-8-0; 4 p.m. 2-7-6-8; 7 p.m. 8-1-9-1; 10 p.m. 3-0-1-9

Lucky Lines – 4-7-9-16-18-22-27-32

Washington

Friday, March 17

Match 4 – 7-15-21-23

Daily Game – 3-3-3

Saturday, March 18

Lotto – 4-7-19-23-38-45

Hit 5 – 2-9-25-30-33

Match 4 – 2-8-14-17

Daily Game – 3-1-0

Sunday, March 19

Match 4 – 3-5-15-18

Daily Game – 2-1-5

Monday, March 20

Lotto – 6-14-25-28-38-39

Hit 5 – 12-17-26-28-36

Match 4 – 7-10-13-20

Daily Game – 0-7-2