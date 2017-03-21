Riverhawks scratch out a home split with Bend

The Dalles reliever Henry Lee was on the ropes.

Bend rallied from a 9-5 deficit in the seventh inning with three runs and had the tying run at second base and one out with second-team Intermountain Conference catcher Cole Frey at the plate.

On a 3-1 pitch, Frey blasted a line drive, but TD senior third baseman Tyler Westin snared the shot and fired to second baseman Dawson Hoffman for the double play to end the game, giving the Riverhawks a 9-8 triumph and a doubleheader split Saturday in a doubleheader played at Bob Williams Field in The Dalles.

“I am about 100 percent sure there is nobody on the field that wanted that ball more than me. So, the fact that I got a ball in the air that I could catch was really fortunate,” Westin said. “Their guy wandered off a little too much from second base and we were able to get that out and end the game in this fashion. This was a huge win for us.”

Both teams were tied up at 4-apiece through three innings, and in the bottom of the fourth, the Riverhawks tacked on a two-out, five-run rally to make it 9-4.

In that game-changing fourth frame, Jose Gonzalez drove in Daniel peters on an RBI triple, Dawson Hoffman followed with a two-run double, plating Gonzalez, and Johnny Miller had an RBI single to score Preston Klindt, swelling the lead to 7-4.

With the bases loaded, Blake Davis blasted a single down the third base line, which allowed Hoffman and Miller to cross home safely to cap the frame.

Hoffman, Gonzalez and Davis tallied a hit, a run and two RBIs each, Peters scored twice, Dylon Jinkins scored a run and drove in another, and Miller was 1 for 3 with a walk and a run scored.

K.C. Ratliff pitched two innings of relief to pick up his first win of the season.

The right-hander allowed two runs on three hits with a walk.

Lee allowed three earned runs in his one inning of one-hit ball with two walks, a hit batter to secure his second save of the season.

Coming off a 19-6 loss in the opening game, Gonzalez liked the bounce back ability his team showed.

“It shows that we are never going to give up, no matter what happens,” Gonzalez said. “We want to win and we are willing to do whatever it takes to get those wins. I think this game gives us so much confidence and shows us we can compete with some of the best teams around.”

TD (2-2 overall) hosts Ridgeview at 4:30 p.m. today, and hosts Forest Grove at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.