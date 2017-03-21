TD softball drops two in Bend

The Dalles softball team dropped a pair of doubleheader games Saturday in Bend to the Lava Bears by scores of 5-3 and 13-10.

In the opening game, Bend jumped ahead 5-0 through the first six innings, but The Dalles rallied for three runs in the seventh and had the tying runs on base with two outs.

The final Riverhawk batter struck out on three pitches for the final out.

Bradford went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a stolen base, Kailin Hoylman added two hits, a walk, three stolen bases and a run, and Kilee Hoylman had a hit, run and a stolen base.

Sierra Watson (0-2) took the loss from the circle, as she tossed a complete-game six-hitter with three strikeouts and two walks.

Of the five runs scored, three were earned.

In the nightcap, the Riverhawks staged another seventh-inning rally with three runs to cut their deficit to 13-10.

With Hannah Wallis on second base and two outs, the third out came on a strikeout.

Overall, TD rattled eight hits in the second game, as Kailin Hoylman went 2 for 3 with a run scored and a stolen base.

Kilee Hoylman had a hit, three runs scored and two stolen bases, Bradford went 1 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI, and Bailey LeBreton hit a two-run home run in the seventh for her only hit in four at-bats.

Emma Weir picked up a hit and a walk, Wallis went 1 for 2 with a run and Luisa Meyer went 1 for 2.

LeBreton (0-1) pitched six innings of seven-hit ball with three strikeouts and eight walks.

Six of the 13 runs she allowed were earned.

TD (0-3 record) had tonight’s home game against Redmond canceled.

On Thursday, the Hawks head to Redmond for a game against 5A Ridgeview at 4:30 p.m.