ID rules explained

“Driving while Hispanic.” That’s the crude joke that highlights the fears of the Hispanic community that they are targeted by police for their skin color.

Given ramped up immigration efforts under President Donald Trump, that fear has reached a fever pitch. But a series of meetings between local police and Hispanics has sought to address and assuage those concerns.

The latest meeting, held last Saturday at St. Mary’s Academy, drew a crowd of 80. The main fear is that immigration officials will come and arrest undocumented residents. And, since undocumented residents in Oregon cannot obtain driver’s licenses, another key question is what such drivers can expect from police.

Wasco County Sheriff Lane Magill described the built-in safeguards in Oregon law that prevent local police from acting as immigration officers.

He explained that under a 1987 state law, city, county, and state police cannot ask a person they contact about their immigration status.

But they can ask for ID, which is typically a driver’s license. Driving without a valid license is a violation, meaning the person can get a ticket.

In 2016, The Dalles city police wrote 113 tickets to people for “operating a vehicle without driving privileges.” Of those, 49 were to Hispanics, 41 of whom lived in The Dalles, according to The Dalles Police Capt. Steve Baska. He was not at the meeting but was interviewed by the Chronicle later.

“It’s obviously not something we’re out hunting for,” Baska said.

If people don’t have a license, but can otherwise establish their identity, they will likely get off with a warning or maybe a ticket.

The Dalles Police Chief Patrick Ashmore said in an interview after the meeting that he would not tell his officers to cite people for no driver’s license, and he would not tell them not to. It is left to an officer’s discretion.

“Ultimately, our goal is to identify you with whatever means available, which could include many forms of identification,” Ashmore said.

It could be military ID, Mexican ID, a state-issued ID, a passport, even checkbooks or insurance cards.

“It could be anything in your possession to help the officer put the pieces together. It’s not black and white, there’s plenty of ways to identify people,” Ashmore said.

“I don’t want the message to be, ‘We’re coming after them,’” said Ashmore. “We’re not coming after anybody. What’s important to me is, everyone is treated the same. I can’t turn a blind eye because you can’t get a driver’s license in this state, because I have to do that with everybody.

“It’s a difficult situation, but nothing has changed. The fears everybody has as far as immigration, I understand that. But nothing for law enforcement has changed.

“We’re playing by the same rules we’ve played under since 1987.”

Only if police have no way of establishing a driver’s identity — or the driver appears to be hiding their identity — they can take them to jail and fingerprint them to ID them that way. Police can only detain them long enough to establish identity.

However, if a warrant is found for that person, that would result in arrest. Also, providing false information to police is a crime.

As for Mexican ID, Ashmore said it would be accepted, as long as there was insurance to go along with it, but all residents of Oregon are to obtain an Oregon license within six months of moving here. If, for example, he stopped the same driver a year later, he could ticket them for not having an Oregon license.

Ashmore said if he did stop a driver, as part of establishing the driver’s identity, he’d ask them where they live now — not where they’re from originally. Two very different questions.

Having a driver’s license is important because it is necessary to get insurance, Ashmore said. He said insurance rates have gone up in part because so many uninsured drivers are involved in crashes. Magill said if a person wasn’t driving, but was just walking down the road, police cannot stop you without having a reason.

A woman said, “I don’t think it works that way.” She related how a Hispanic friend was just out walking at 3 in the afternoon and was stopped by police for no reason.

Ashmore said police can just stop and talk to anyone if they want, but if they ask for ID, they have to have a reason. If someone feels they were stopped for no reason, he strongly encouraged them to call police and report it.

“We will give our officer an opportunity to tell us why they stopped to talk to you. If they didn’t have a reason they would be in trouble,” Ashmore said.

Another audience member said she was scared when police stopped her. Ashmore said that was a universal experience.

“When I get stopped – which I have – I see the lights behind me, I get scared too. That’s natural.”