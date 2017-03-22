For the Record for March 22, 2017

Wednesday March 22, 2017

Accidents

March 21, 8:55 a.m. – A two-vehicle crash with very minor damage was reported at East Third and Union. Parties exchanged information.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

March 21, 1:04 p.m. —MCFR was dispatched to the 200 block of East 10th Street for an automatic fire alarm at The Dalles High School’s boiler room. School staff met firefighters and told them the alarm system had been having false alarms. Students had been evacuated, but there was no smoke or any problems found in the boiler room or at the school. MCFR crew returned to quarters.

March 21, 3:34 p.m. —MCFR dispatched to I-84 exit 82 on report of smoke in the area. Firefighters located a homeless camp with a man standing next to a warming fire. The man was apologetic for causing firefighters to respond. Crew returned to quarters.

The agency also responded to 10 calls for emergency medical services on Tuesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller in the 900 block of West Sixth Street reported Tuesday morning someone tagged the back door.

A caller in the 3200 block of West Seventh reported Tuesday a man and woman were fighting; the man was pulling the woman’s hair and she was hitting back. Officers located some people who were all fairly uncooperative, denying anything physical happened.

A caller in the 2200 block of West 10th Street reported Tuesday morning neighbor kids were throwing things over the fence at her dog, which is an ongoing problem. She keeps finding plastic toys in the yard. No one was at the neighboring residence when an officer tried to contact them.

A caller at East 11th and Federal reported Tuesday afternoon two vehicles speed up and down the road on lunch hour, and one vehicle was doing circles at the moment. An officer will attempt to patrol the area at lunch and after school.

Amber Renee Whitefoot, 29, The Dalles, was arrested at West Sixth and Webber Tuesday afternoon and is accused of two counts of probation violation.

Joseph Dale Shuler, 35, The Dalles, was arrested in the 100 block of West 10th Street Tuesday afternoon and is accused of felony fourth-degree assault (domestic.)

Wasco County

A caller in the 1600 block of Walker Farm Road reported a neighbor taking down border fences along her property Tuesday morning. The fences hold her livestock. The neighbor refused to put the fences back up and was reported to be dumping trash on her property. Neighbor said the fence had been taken down several years earlier by cows. Neighbor agreed to go to the property to try to work out an agreement with other property owner.

Gilliam County

Timothy Page Stacy, 32, Umatilla, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of failure to perform the duties of a driver-property damage hit and run.

Oregon State Police

Jovil Naun Galvez Gutierrez, 41, Parkdale, was arrested Tuesday evening near the intersection of Mountain View Drive and Sevenmile Hill Road and accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and one count of aggravated driving while suspended or revoked.

Mindi Kim Simonton, 34, Maupin, was arrested Tuesday evening on Sevenmile Road and accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Lottery

Oregon

Tuesday, March 21

Megamillions – 4, 45, 53, 73, 75 – megaball 7, megaplier 3

Lucky Lines – 1, 8, 11, 13, 18, 21, 26, 29

Pick 4 – 1 p.m., 3, 3, 1, 7; 4 p.m., 5, 1, 7, 6; 7 p.m., 8, 5, 9, 3; 10 p.m., 6, 4, 2, 9

Washington

Tuesday, March 21

Megamillions – 4, 45, 53, 73, 75 – megaball 7, megaplier 3

March 4 – 5, 7, 11, 22

Daily Game – 5, 9, 8