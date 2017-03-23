0

Dufur nets seven wins at HR

Kilby, Farrell, and Stelzer set a solid boys track trend

Dufur High School track and field athlete Derek Frakes leaps in the air during his jump event. At Hood River on Tuesday, Frakes placed second in the triple jump. Photo by Ray Rodriguez.

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Thursday, March 23, 2017

Coming off an impressive output last week at the Mullen-Leavitt Invitational in The Dalles, the Dufur track and field team burst onto the scene with six individual victories and one relay win at the three-team track and field dual Wednesday at Hood River High School.

Overall, Ezekiel Stelzer paced the Ranger boys with three individual wins and he was part of the 4x400-meter relay team with Oscar Salazar, Anthony Thomas and Abraham Kilby that claimed first place with a time of four minutes and 11.12 seconds.

Stelzer, who received a scholarship to run at the College of Southern Idaho, had a 2:10.37 to set a personal record in the 800 meters, he went for a 48.48 for tops in the 300-meter hurdles, and he then tacked on a 4:36.82 for his first-place effort in the 1,500-meter race.

Asa Farrell notched wins in the 100 (11.92) and 200 (24.67), and Kilby capped the day with a personal-record toss of 126-feet-7 inches to secure first place.

2016 state qualifier, Cole Kortge had second-place outputs in the 110-meter hurdles (19.06) and 300-meter hurdles (51.80), Farrell was second-best in the long jump after an 18-11, and sophomore Derek Frakes locked in for second place overall with a 35-10 in the triple jump.

Matthews Sipe was third-best in his 400-meter race with a 1:04.47, Oscar Salazar tallied a 34-05 to place third in his try at triple jump and he had a personal-record mark of 5:08.09 for third place in the 1,500 meters.

Wade Blake had an 86-07 to finish fourth in the discus and the junior added a shotput toss of 31-02 to grab fifth place.

For the Lady Rangers, Trinity Blake crossed the line in a personal-record 20.53 to claim second place.

Senior athlete Makenzie Dunn fired out strong in her 2017 debut for third place in the 100-meter race with a final rally of 14.40, just .56 seconds off her personal record set in 2015.

Dufur next travels to Stanfield for a track meet on Saturday, April 8.

