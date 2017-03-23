0

Horizon making some headway

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Thursday, March 23, 2017

Horizon Christian tacked on six wins, including two on the girls’ side in a track and field meet Wednesday in Hood River.

Amy Requa had time of six minutes and 20.94 seconds in the 1,500-meter race, and she teamed up with Ally Funk, Miranda Roberts and Savanna Hawk for a 5:53.92 and first place.

Andrew Rinella had a win in the 400 meters (58.83), Luke Holste was tops in the 110-meter hurdles (18.93), and Connor Wells had a 90-07 for first in the discus.

Holste, Andrew Hung, Bailey Holste and Quinn Roetcisoender placed first in the 4x100 relay (47.38).

