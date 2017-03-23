Letter to the Editor: Character of country

To the editor:

A while ago, I read something that stuck with me about the character of a country being shown by how they treat their children, elderly, sick and their poor. Yesterday, a member of the current administration said there was no demonstrated benefits of Meals on Wheels, meals to low income students before or after school. The Trump budget cuts Public Broadcast Networks, environmental protection for clean air and water, as well as other social programs.

These comments make me physically ill.

The proposed health care proposal that gives large tax breaks to the rich, lifts caps on insurance CEO’s bonuses, raises premiums on seniors and phases out Medicaid. Most people on Medicaid are not deadbeats. They are people with chronic illnesses, require a nursing home, have lost their spouse and need help raising their children. This administration has NO heart!

This is totally unacceptable. “We the People” are getting swept under the rug. We cannot normalize “45’s” actions and policies. The rich benefit more, the middle class will continue to decline – and the poor and disadvantaged will suffer the most.

“Forty-five,” Democrats and Republicans need to work together to strengthen our democracy and abandon Bannon’s ideology of nationalism and elitism.

Please continue the letters and phone call to your representatives and Washington, D.C., and PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!

Let us share our commonality; not our differences.

Doreen Koch

The Dalles