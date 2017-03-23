Letter to the Editor: ‘David, Goliath’ words

To the editor:

J.R. Scott’s recent guest column in the Chronicle reminds me of “David and Goliath.” It takes a 16-year-old “boy” to speak against complacency in The Dalles. Where are our illustrious shepherds of the flock? Busy choosing a craft beer?

What would it have cost you seminary graduates to have voiced the churches’ opposition. Further proof of dead leadership from the street we live on to the legislators who allow anything (no matter how immoral and destructive) to reach the ballot through the mockery of state’s rights.

We sit in our churches on Sunday morning, smile, cluck and coo at one another while the Chronicle runs full page articles of legal pot traffickers.

On the upside, The Dalles, by and large, seems to be very healthy in comparison to other surrounding smaller towns. Heroin and meth are devastating all the towns along State Route 14 – my observation since moving to the gorge in 2009.

Sanctuary cities and schools? Higher education? What a laugh, what a mockery of the position you hold teaching.

Larry Bakken

Wishram