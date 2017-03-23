Letter to the Editor: Disgusted with media

To the editor:

The truth of RaeLynn Ricarte’s recent column on media bias and dishonesty has been clearly shown since the election of President Donald Trump. I am absolutely disgusted with the news media.

The one-sided negativity toward Trump and any of his appointees is palpable. It can be seen nightly on the local Portland news and any of the mainstream newscasts. They report but do not condemn the rioters destroying property and causing havoc in our streets and airports, but openly support the Democrat lies about Trump’s nominees and executive orders.

Sen. Ron Wyden was shown on local news openly lying by calling the president’s executive order temporarily halting travel and immigration from seven countries a Muslim ban. It was an outright lie and no one called him on it.

If the media would do their due diligence and vet the Democrats, congenital liars like (You Can Keep Your Doctor) Barack Obama wouldn’t have been elected, and Hillary Clinton would be in prison. Our country would be much better off.

And now, in this Sunday’s paper, I see another batch of letters to the editor supporting Obamacare. These are from the extremists who could belong to Obama’s Organizing for Action organization. This is a non-profit 501C organization that was started by Michelle Obama in 2013, with chapters in 250 cities nationwide.

They organize and reportedly pay the protesters who disrupt our cities and town hall meetings, hire professionals to provide talking points and teach people how to write letters to the editor to make conservatives look bad.

They generally do anything they can to destroy the Republican Party, its members and, especially, President Trump. Check it out. Google Organizing for Action. Make America Great Again!

Kenton Mathewson

Wasco