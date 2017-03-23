Letter to the Editor: Health care costs

To the editor:

As a resident of Juniper Flat (near Maupin), I am concerned that the American Health Care Act, the Republican replacement plan for Obamacare (the ACA) will make health insurance unaffordable for many of my neighbors.



A large fraction of residents here have their insurance through the Oregon Health Plan, the Oregon Medicaid plan that added 500,000 people state-wide under the ACA. A rollback of the ACA Medicaid expansion could be devastating to my neighbors at the lower end of the income scale.

For those people above the Medicaid threshold, but still with low incomes, the ACA provides realistic subsidies for insurance premiums that now are at risk. The Kaiser Family Foundation estimates that in Wasco county a 60-year-old person making $20,000 a year can receive a tax credit of $10,960 a year under Obamacare (meaning healthcare likely is fully subsidized), while under the Republican plan that tax credit would drop to $4,000 a year. At the same time the ACA limits premiums for older participants to not more than 3 times that of younger participants, but the Republican replacement raises the ratio to 5:1.

Premiums will go up for folks who are more likely to need medical care and subsidies will drop dramatically. The likely result is a larger pool of uninsured older people in Wasco county.

House Speaker Ryan says that people should be free not to purchase health care insurance or to choose stripped-down plans with low premiums. But, because we are a compassionate society, we do not stand by and choose not to transport or treat an individual due to lack of insurance. Without properly funded, universal insurance, the costs of response and treatment are borne in an unmanaged way instead of through a responsible, deliberate plan.



The ACA mandate and taxes on the wealthy may seem to some an abridgement of freedom, but this is a fantasy. Without a publicly-oriented approach, we are free to pay for others’ choices through higher hospital costs and higher insurance premiums, as the health care system raises rates for everyone to recover costs for ER visits by the uninsured.

David Harris

Maupin