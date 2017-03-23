Letter to the Editor: Hurrah to J.R. Scott

To the editor:

I say “Hurrah” to J.R. Scott’s column. I agree with all that this young man had to say.

It’s really too bad we have a city council and county commission whose priorities are all about how to add money to their coffers. It should be the welfare of its citizens, which they are there to look after.

I can only guess their memory is short. The people of Wasco County voted “No” to dope. As usual, the city and county in their greed to feed their coffers once again went against the voter’s choice for no dope in Wasco County.

Way to go Mayor Lawrence, city council and county commission. You’ve given the dopers all they asked for and more. You should really be proud of yourselves.

Is four dope shops enough. Maybe we need more for a town our size. Yeah!

Bob Gross

Mosier