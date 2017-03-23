Letter to the Editor: Making strides

To the editor:

On March 2, Matt Utterback, superintendent at North Clackamas School District, was named National Superintendent of the Year. He was judged to have shown the “greatest leadership to promote student learning,” the Oregonian reported.

Mr. Utterback was heralded in part for raising graduation rates from 69 percent in 2012 to 83 percent in 2016, 14 percentage points. I hope the parents and patrons in his district are proud of the accomplishments.

Speaking as a citizen, not as a representative of the school board, I believe residents of North Wasco County School District deserve to be just as proud of the improvements that have occurred here.

Under the leadership of Superintendent Candy Armstrong, our school district has seen overall improvements I believe rival those at North Clackamas. Certainly, our graduation improvements have outstripped those of Clackamas High. In 2012, The Dalles High School’s graduation rate was 62.8 percent. By 2016, the rate had climbed to 83.2 percent. During the same time period as Clackamas, The Dalles High’s graduation climbed by more than 20 percent.

Some folks would call that accomplishment “miraculous” or even “impossible,” and question the results. But I have had the privilege to be in a position to see just what the application of hard work, strategy and detailed, time-consuming planning can accomplish. And let’s not forget personal commitment of many individuals toward the goal of helping students learn the things they need to know to thrive in our world.

The achievements of any superintendent are not hers alone. They are the combined accomplishments of the staff and administrators, as well as the efforts of students and parents.

I have had the privilege to witness a small portion of the work that had gone on behind the scenes to allow The Dalles High School and the other North Wasco County schools to improve their outcomes over the past four years. Let me tell you, there was nothing miraculous about it. It was the result of hard work, consistently applied over years.

I had a great deal of respect for educators before I became a school board member, but that respect has climbed greatly after witnessing the work that they have put in to create these accomplishments.

I thank them, and I hope you will too.

Kathy Ursprung

The Dalles