Letter to the Editor: March is MS month

To the editor:

March is Multiple Sclerosis, (MS) month. MS is a chronic disease of the central nervous system which is comprised of the brain and spinal cord.

In a healthy person, nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord rapidly send signals to each other and to the rest of the body. These signals are called nerve impulses and are critical to our functioning and way of life. They allow us to process information, feel sensations, and move freely. In a person with MS, these nerve signaling pathways are impaired. In other words, those nerve impulses transmitted in the brain and spinal cord to the rest of the body are either slowed or not transmitted at all.

This is because, in MS, a person's immune system launches an attack against myelin, the protective coating around nerve fibers where nerve impulses travel. When myelin is damaged or destroyed by immune system cells, nerve impulses cannot travel efficiently or rapidly. Yes, you read that right; our own bodies are attacking ourselves.



Depending on the location of myelin damage in the central nervous system, a variety of symptoms can manifest. This is why the symptoms of MS are unique for each person who has it. That being said, there are symptoms of MS that are more common than others. Damage to the brainstem and cerebellum can result in vertigo, speech problems, tremor, and vision problems. Another very common symptom among those with MS is fatigue. This manifests as debilitating fatigue in many people with MS.



Now this fatigue is not the same as “being tired” where you can recover with resting for a little while. This fatigue is such that sometimes you can’t walk, talk, or even think straight. Sometimes people do not understand why I get so tired from doing simple things.

Other common symptoms of MS include: Abnormal sensations (e.g., numbness and tingling, itching, tightness, burning). Muscle weakness, pain, spasticity, cognitive problems, depression. There is no cure; there is medicine to hopefully slow it down. Mainly in the form of shots, they also have pills. Like many diseases I didn’t know what MS was. You might know someone who has it; educate yourself and see what you can do to help this person. It is the weakest feeling to have to ask for help. But we all need it from time to time.



Cheryl Green

Dallesport