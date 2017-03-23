Letter to the Editor: Planet is warming

To the editor:

Our planet is rapidly warming. Science shows that mankind’s activities significantly affect this warming of our Earth. If we make needed changes, we may have a chance at preserving life as we know it. That’s not partisan; it’s reality.



Donald Trump wants to do away with the EPA, to roll back efforts to limit quality controls on automobile exhaust as well as requirements for auto efficiency. He wants to burn coal. He wants to pull out of the Paris Climate Accord.

He’s reversing efforts to develop clean energy and protect our environment. All this is for short term gains that primarily benefit corporations and make the rich richer. It’s not sustainable and it comes at a huge cost. I likely won’t bear the burden of this cost in my lifetime but my children probably will and my grandchildren definitely will. So will yours.



How can you make a difference? Our locally elected U.S. Congressman, Greg Walden, supports Trump’s views on rolling back environmental protections. He doesn’t even mention the problem of global warming on his Congressional website. His career pro-environmental voting record according to the League Of Conservation Voters is 3 percent. Does that make you wonder even a little bit about where his priorities are and who he’s working for? In 2018, vote someone in to replace him who will stand up for our planet and our children’s children.

John Schwartz

The Dalles