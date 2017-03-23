0

Letter to the Editor: Remember when?

As of Thursday, March 23, 2017

To the editor:

Remember when the biggest controversy with Ann Landers was: Should the toilet paper roll be to the inside or the outside? Different times.

Mike Hulse

Dufur

