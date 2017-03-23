Letter to the Editor: A satire turned reality

To the editor:

Relieving some 20 million poor people of health care insurance in exchange for tax cuts for the very wealthy was characterized by Paul Ryan as a “mercy.”

This reminds me of A Modest Proposal, a satire by Jonathan Swift, published in 1729.



You might remember from high school English class that Swift proposed relieving his country’s poverty-stricken Irishmen of the burden of feeding their children by turning the children into marketable meat products for the rich gentlemen and ladies to enjoy. Swift went to some lengths to interest his readers in buying the children as they were a most “delicious and succulent” meat.



Jonathan Swift meant this as satire—but alas, I fear that Paul Ryan would take it’s meaning literally.

Diane Bungum

The Dalles