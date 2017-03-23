Letter to the Editor: Thank you TD officers

To the editor:

An open letter to Officer Keinlen, and TDPD: Thank you for making crosswalks a priority. I have observed so many occasions where people are in the crosswalk, clearly intending to cross, and cars just keep going through en masse. I myself have been guilty of not seeing the person until it is so late that I either slam on the brakes and risk a wreck, or push through. We can do better. It is an act of civility and kindness to stop when a person is intending to cross — I expect it from our community.

Brian Goodwin

The Dalles