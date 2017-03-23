For the Record for March 23, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday March 23, 2017

Hospital Admissions

March 22 — Linda L. Perkins, The Dalles. Beckey A. Baker, Appleton, Wash.

Hospital Dismissals

March 22 — Jessie M. Stinson, The Dalles. Errol D. Henricksen, The Dalles.

Accidents

There are no crashes to report on this date.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

March 22, 10:14 p.m. – Crew responded to the 2100 block of West 8th Street on a smoke investigation. The smoke was coming from a burn barrel and the fire was extinguished.

Personnel also responded to five calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Randy Anderson Piper, 46, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday morning near West 2nd and Cherry Heights streets and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct.

Joseph N. Schneider, 30, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 1600 block of East 10th Street and is accused of fourth-degree assault.

Michael Jan Jagelski, 49, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 200 block of West 1st Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.

Francisco Lopez Galvan Jr., 38, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 1000 block of Hostetler Street and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Mindi Kim Simonton, 34, Maupin, was arrested early Thursday morning in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of three counts of post-prison violations. Tyler James Burris, 24, Gresham, was also arrested and is accused of two counts of post-prison violations.

A stolen vehicle report was taken early Thursday morning from the 700 block of East 2nd Street.

A woman in the 200 block of West 16th reported Tuesday afternoon her sister called to say she thinks her children might be home alone and she asked the sister to go check. The sister did check, and found three kids, ages five, two and one, home alone. As she was calling police, the man of the house arrived. The man and the sister had a dispute as to who left the house first. Each claims they thought the other was home when they left. Text messages indicate the kids were home alone for possibly two hours before the sister realized, through texts, that both parents were gone.

An officer stated the kids were fine and the dad came home within minutes of realizing what happened.

A caller reported Tuesday evening three fluffy rabbits were running around in the fenced yard of an abandoned house in the 1100 block of East Ninth.

A woman went to a medical building asking to be quarantined Tuesday evening. The woman said she just wanted a place to stay. Officers told her she could not stay at the medical building and she left without incident.

A caller in the 800 block of East Seventh reported Tuesday evening hearing noises in the attic crawl space. Her roommate had been kicked out because he was arrested and she feared he was back. An officer checked the house and found no one, and also noted the roommate is still jailed.

A caller in the 400 block of West Seventh reported Tuesday evening a homeless person was setting up camp behind her house in the alley. It keeps setting off their motion lights and is scaring her kids. Officers contacted a man who said he was in the alley for a short time making repairs to his cart. The caller said she was ok with the man staying a short time to make a quick repair.

A caller in the 1500 block of Bargeway Road reported late Tuesday a person was looking in the windows, and left when he noticed the caller was watching him. The caller felt he might be casing the place. He later came back to ask for water, then another person came to ask for cigarettes and beer to go. Both people were described as tweakers. He asked for extra patrol.

A caller reported early Wednesday that a man and a little girl were staying in the bathrooms at the outdoor pool and the little girl was pulling a suitcase. An officer checked the one bathroom that was unlocked and no one was in there.

A caller in the 3200 block of West Seventh reported early Wednesday a man was in a backyard yelling and screaming. An officer finally got the man to move along.

Alexander Samuel Steward, 26, Dallesport, was arrested in the 1000 block of Lone Pine early Wednesday and is accused of providing false information to a police officer, probation violation and failure to carry/present an operator’s license.

Wasco County

A theft report was taken Wednesday morning from Steele Road after a caller reported some equipment was stolen from his property.

Deputy responded to Dufur Wednesday afternoon after school staff reported a student was in possession of tobacco. Male juvenile was cited for minor in possession of tobacco and released to the school. A report was taken.

Deputy responded to Dufur Wednesday afternoon school staff reported another student was found with tobacco. Student was cited for minor in possession of tobacco and a report was taken.

Chance Michael Sendejas, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 500 block of Washington Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 80400 block of Wamic Market Road Tuesday morning. Subject reportedly taking photos of caller’s property and animals. Deputy contacted subject, who was a photographer who works taking photos of scenery to make money and he had not trespassed on anyone’s property. Deputy cleared contact.

A motor vehicle accident was reported near the intersection of Pleasant Ridge Road and Jewell Road Tuesday morning. A vehicle went through a fence at the location. Vehicle was towed.

On Tuesday morning, a subject came to sheriff office to register a driving complaint near the intersection of Five Mile and Pleasant Ridge roads. Man reported he was in his driveway when a blue Toyota Tacoma pickup drove past at a high rate of speed. Driver reportedly nearly struck a neighbor’s dog.

Deputies located a couple of cows on the loose in the 7000 block of EightMile Road Tuesday afternoon. Deputies and neighbors assisted in getting animals back inside fence.

A domestic disturbance was reported in the 82000 block of Highway 216 Tuesday evening. Couple yelling at each other and man reportedly throwing hammers and yelling. Deputies responded and reported it was verbal only. Both occupants of the house were inside and OK.

Augustin Benitez Miranda, 32, Vancouver, Wash., was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Woodrow Ray Picard, 22, Warm Springs, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of post-prison supervision sanction.

Oregon State Police

Russell Edward Gascon, 46, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on Highway 206 near milepost 3 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Sherman County

Roger Jay Duchemin, 39, Rufus, was arrested Wednesday evening and is accused of providing false information to a police officer and probation violation.

Lottery

Oregon

Wednesday, March 22

Powerball – 2-9-27-29-42; Powerball: 9; Multiplier: 2

Megabucks – 10-15-23-26-39-40

Win for Life – 16-17-22-25

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 9-7-2-4; 4 p.m. 2-5-8-5; 7 p.m. 4-6-7-5; 10 p.m. 8-7-6-7

Lucky Lines – 2-7-9-14-19-23-27-30

Washington

Wednesday, March 22

Lotto – 2-20-24-41-43-49

Hit 5 – 7-13-16-18-36

Match 4 – 4-8-9-22

Daily Game – 5-1-2