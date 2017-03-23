Running for fun in the elements

Even under overcast skies and a light rain, 100 runners and walkers signed up to participate in the 10th annual Jumpstart St. Patrick’s Day event at Lewis and Clark Festival Park on Saturday, March 11 in The Dalles.

Local musician Rory O’Halloran treated the competitors to a medley of Irish Bagpipe tunes before the 10 a.m. horn went off, setting off a fight to the finish.

In all three runs, the outcome was close, as less than 40 seconds made up the order of the 3k men’s race, the 5k women’s and both sides of the 10k event.

In the longest race of the afternoon, the 10k race, Tom Peterson and Leon Linebarger matched each other, with Peterson slipping ahead at the finish line in 49 minutes and 42 seconds, besting Linebarger (50:19) by 37 seconds.

Clark Bryant had a time of 53:34 to end up third, Ron Harper was fourth after his 57:58, Bryan Mears added a 58:54 to claim fifth place, and Scott Bryant wound up sixth with a 1:00.06.





On the women’s side, Amelia Teyner, Amanda Hoey and Anne Anderson battled it out.

When the dust settled, Teyner came out on top in 49:35 to earn first place.

Hoey had a 49:35 to score second place, Hoey secured second place with a 49:59, and Anderson hustled to third place in 50:09.

Carmen Myers (58:48), Cindi Berkshire (58:53), Esther Mondragon (1:00.04), Rebekah Beck (1:03.33), Maira Padilla (1:03.42), Jessica Hoffman (1:40.23) and Mary Clark (1:10.43) rounded out the top-10 in the women’s standings.

The Dalles High School graduate Kellina Coy breezed past the women’s 5k field for top honors in a solid 23:08, 39 seconds in front of Olivia Fauth, who tallied a 23:47.

Deb Johnson had a time of 30:36, Tina Fauth hit for 31:24, Lillian Serna added a 36:11 for the top-5, and 70-year-old Patty Cooper placed sixth overall with her marks of 37:39.

Jesse Spalding won the men’s 5k run in 28:37, Skyler Moffett came through with a 37:44 for second place, Sid Spaulding was good for third place after a 39:09, Jorden Torres had a 40:23 to secure fourth, and Joshua Al-Jaouni ended up fifth in 41:48.

Chloe Cook, 13, hardly broke a sweat in her 3k event, as she won first place in 13:38, besting the next female runner, Jenna Ketchum (17:01) by 3:23.

Sierra Cook (17:20), Michelle Gunderson (18:15), Jen Camp (19:36), Anna Loughmiller (20:13), Rita Loughmiller (20:14), Josie Gunderson (23:15), Ayana Munoz (25:12), and Briana Golphene made up the top-10 women.

Grant Loughmiller was tops in the 3k men’s event with a 14:01, Lucas Mitchell claimed second after his 14:13, and Nathan Ganders (15:09) tallied third place.



Sid Ganders came out for fourth place in 15:11, Brayden Strong had a 15:55 to coast in fifth, Emmett Gunderson added an 18:14, Rhett Loughmiller timed out in 19:10 and Ethan Robertson placed seventh overall with a 20:07.

The next race is set for 9 a.m. Saturday morning at Petersburg School.