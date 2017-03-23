Sherman kicks off year at Estacada

With a shortened roster in tow, Sherman head track and field coach Kyle Pfiefer still had his team put forth some solid times and distances at the season-opening 19-team Estacada Small School Invitational on Saturday, March 18 at Estacada High School.

Of the 19 squads, eight represented 5A, 4A and 3A classifications, the Husky girls’ team picked up six top-10 finishes, while Reese Blake and Will Evans led the boys with three top-10s.

Desiree Winslow had the best finish for the girls with a time of 30.03 seconds to score fourth place.

Emily Hill, a senior, was sixth in the 100-meter hurdles after 19.73, and she was a key cog of the 4x100-meter relay team along with Jaelyn Justesen, Brianna McKinney and Winslow that put forth a 59.24 to grab sixth place.

Winslow hit for ninth place in the 100-meter race with a time of 14.46.

Alyssa Hill added a personal record throw of 24-feet-10 inches to end up 10th, Emily Hill had a 23-10.5 for 10th place, and Justesen tallied a personal record marker of 31.81 to take home 15th place in the 200-meter run.

Justesen capped her first track meet in 24th place in the javelin after her 62-7.

Evans, a freshman, grabbed fifth place in the boys’ 110-meter hurdles after a time of 20.49.

Blake was eighth in the 400-meter event with a 59.76 and he followed that effort up with a 2:22.16 to secure 10th place at 800 meters.

Owen Christiansen had a personal-record distance of 16-0.5 in the long jump to score 12th place, Chris Ballesteros had a time of 1:02.5 for his try at 400 meters, and Maverick Winslow churned out 22nd place in the 100 (12.71) and 200 (26.42).

Bryan McNab had a javelin toss of 90-10, Caleb Fritts had his best turnout in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:45.55, and freshman Nick Riggs motored home for 29th place in the 400 meters with a run of 1:10.54.

Sherman was at the Buck Track Classic in Pendleton today.

After spring break, the Huskies hit the track again at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 8 in the Dick Horyna Invitational at Stanfield High School.