Elio Andrade maneuvers an old sprayer into position at Omeg Orchards on Knob Hill Road during a soil workshop’s field demonstration hosted by the Oregon State University Extension Service in The Dalles last week. The sprayer, no longer used, has been modified to apply lime suspended in liquid along the tree rows, one of the soil improvement techniques adopted by Mike Omeg, who grows five varieties of sweet cherries. Additional demonstrations involved machines used for chipping pruned limbs and branches, and mowers that throw cuttings to the side under trees, where they will return nutrients to the soil.