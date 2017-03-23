0

TD takes 6-2 loss to Sandy

Andy Lopez and James Pashek pace boys in defeat

The Dalles tennis player Ethan Martin gets off a serve in his doubles match against Sandy on Tuesday. The Hawks ended up losing by a 6-2 margin.

By Ray Rodriguez

Top tennis players James Pashek and Andy Lopez came through for singles wins, but The Dalles High School came out the wrong end of a 6-2 loss to Sandy in varsity boys’ tennis action Tuesday at The Dalles High School.

At No. 2 singles, Pashek notched a straight sets victory by scores of 6-4 and 6-1, and Lopez took care of business at No. 4 with an impressive 6-1, 6-3 win against Ryan Kramer.

The Hawks nearly scratched across a third win on the day at No. 3 singles, but Sandy’s Daniel Aricmend picked up two set wins by margins of 7-6 and 6-4.

Riverhawk head coach Shea MacNab said he was most impressed by the play of both Lopez players.

“Having Pedro and Andy in our third and fourth singles spots will be a tremendous asset to our team,” MacNab said. “Andy is only a freshman, but showed confidence and poise in his first varsity singles match. Pedro has some experience with singles, but he gets stronger each match that he plays. I feel that, top-to-bottom in our singles and doubles, we have some great potential.”

Quinn Wilson lost his No. 1 singles match in straight sets to Dante Desimann, but even with that setback, both teams went into doubles action in a 2-2 deadlock.

Alex Lopez and Omar Rodriguez lost in two sets at No. 1 against Grayson Kansede and Ryan McArc by an average of 4.5 points.

At No. 2, the Riverhawk duo of Ethan Martin and Brandon Bustamante lost by marks of 0-6, 1-6 to Chaise Carmmy and Nate Benson, Jordan Dexter and Devam Patel dropped their No. 3 match, 4-6, 1-6.

The Dalles’ No. 4 tandem of Jose Reyes and Edgar Contreras put up an impressive fight in a 3-6, 5-7 two-set defeat on the court opposite of Sandy’s Bryce Carmmy and Kyler Kim.

The Dalles traveled to Wilsonville High School for its final tennis match before spring break at 4 p.m. tonight.

