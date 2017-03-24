Fugitive watch issued here

A fugitive watch has been issued for Donald Norris, 48.

Physical Description: 5’10 tall, 150 lbs. with blue eyes and brown hair.

Norris is currently on felony probation for the following offense; One Count of Delivery of Methamphetamine.

He is being supervised by Wasco County Community Corrections.



A warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to make himself available for supervision.

Norris’s last known address was in Wamic. He has gang affiliation and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Norris call 911 immediately. Do not confront or attempt to detain him.

If you have information on his whereabouts contact local law enforcement or contact Probation Officer Shawn Sorensen at 541-506-2570.