Hawk golfers conquer Big River

The early success of The Dalles golf team has put the rest of the 5A classification on notice.

Chase Snodgrass chalked up his second straight medalist award in a two-hole playoff and his teammates Mark Felderman and Tyler Vassar each finished in the high 70s in the Riverhawks’ six-stroke victory Thursday at Big River Golf Course in Umatilla.

This win, coupled with last week’s dominating performance at The Dalles Country Club is nice way to start the 2017 campaign.

The big caveat to Thursday was that the Riverhawks defeated Hermiston by 50 strokes earlier this season, but that gap was trimmed to six yesterday.

Now, head coach Kent Smith is hoping his group handles being the hunted as opposed to being the hunter.

“This should be kind of a wakeup call where it shows that we cannot rest on our laurels,” Smith said. “We are going to have to continue practice and improve. I think they are up to the task. They have some goals. They really want to get back to the state meet again to see if they can improve upon last year’s competition and step up from that a little bit.”

Snodgrass, Jared Thacker, of Hermiston and Nathan Som, from Pendleton each ended the day tied for first with identical 75s on their scorecards.

On his first two holes, Snodgrass hit consecutive pars, while Thacker and Som struggled to match the Riverhawk senior’s shots.

After Snodgrass, Felderman got back into a groove with a 77 for a fifth-place individual outcome, and Vassar added a 79.

Freshman Aidan Telles had an 83 and Jacob ford shot an 84 to give The Dalles a 314.

Led by Thacker and Anders Lind, Hermiston totaled a 320, Pendleton was fourth after a 325, and then La Grande (397), Mac-Hi (438), and Grandview (470) rounded out the rest of the team scores.

Through three tournaments, Snodgrass and Vassar have maintained scores in the mid-70s and both Ford and Telles are steadily showing improvements in all areas of their game.

More than that quartet, Smith was happy to see Felderman play his usual style of game, as he rebounded from averages of 87 in his first two events.

“I was pleased, yes. We were kind of consistent in our scoring from that standpoint, but it did bring out some things that we need to work on as far as the short game and maybe a little more work on our putting and that type of thing,” Smith said. “It looks like all the boys will be around and we plan on working quite a bit this week during spring vacation. I look forward to having a good week of practice.”

TD hits the course again on Monday, April 3 at Wildhorse Golf Course for its next tournament.