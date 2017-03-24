Hawk softball loses heartbreaker

The Dalles softball team rallied from an 8-2 deficit with a seven-run seventh inning, but No. 8-ranked and undefeated Ridgeview stormed back for two runs in the home half to pick up the 9-8 comeback victory Thursday in Redmond.

Even though his team is off to an 0-4 start to the season, Thursday’s finish could be the foundation for a turnaround.

“They came back from a six-run deficit on the road against a solid team, so it showed me that they want to play ball,” said TD coach Steve Garrett. “Even with a loss, it is exciting to see that kind of fight from them.”

Down by six runs in the seventh, Kathryn Bradford led off with a single to right, and then Emma Weir hammered a two-run home run, her second of the game, to get the Riverhawks to within an 8-4 margin.

One out later, Bailey LeBreton singled, Sierra Watson walked to set the stage for Audrey Synon.

The freshman outfielder blasted a line drive to straightaway centerfield for her first varsity home run, a three-run shot, making the score 8-7.

Following that clutch hit, Jodi Thomasian and Lauryn Belanger popped back-to-back singles, putting the tying and lead runs on base.

After a fielder’s choice made it two outs, Bradford fell behind in the count, 0-2, and then roped the next pitch to the left centerfield gap for a two-run triple, plating Belanger and Kailin Hoylman to make it a 9-8 Riverhawk lead.

Ridgeview loaded the bases with one out and the next batter dropped a walk-off, two-run single to right field, to end this thrilling game at 10-9.

On offense, The Dalles, which has scored 26 runs in four games, posted 15 hits from 10 different players.

Weir went 3 for 5 with two homers, four RBIs and two runs scored, Bradford tallied three hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Synon finished 1 for 3 with a home run, three RBIs and a run scored.

LeBreton, Hoylman and Shaynie Watson each chipped in a hit and a run scored, and Thomasian ended up 2 for 4.

LeBreton pitched three innings and allowed three runs, two earned, on four hits with three strikeouts and a hit batter to get the loss.

In these first four contests, Garrett’s group is stuck in a routine of giving the opposition extra outs, due to fundamental miscues and other plays.

Rather than looking up at an 0-4 record, the reality is that TD should be 3-1 or even 4-0.

“If we take away a couple plays in this game, I feel that this could have been a different outcome,” Garrett said. “It is those little execution things that we just have to make. We have to quit doing those things because we are killing ourselves. Our offense is good. It’s a matter of getting all the other areas fixed. We will get there for sure.”

With the rainy weather, today’s home game versus Hillsboro was canceled.

On March 30-31, the Hawks play four games at the Glencoe Tournament, with their first matchup slated for 3 p.m. on Thursday against David Douglas.