No. 8 Dufur moves to 5-0

Make it five wins in a row for the No. 8-ranked Dufur Rangers.

Wednesday in Lyle-Wishram, Dufur racked up 13 hits and received 17 walks in a two-game sweep by scores of 5-4 and 10-1 in a non-league baseball doubleheader played in Lyle.

In the opening game, Lyle-Wishram led 4-3 entering the top of the seventh inning, but the Rangers rattled off two runs on one hit and a walk off Cougar reliever Riley Mills to jump ahead by a 5-4 margin.

Tabor McLaughlin in his third inning of relief retired Lyle to pick up his first win of the season.

Bailey Keever led Dufur with two hits, a walk, three stolen bases and two runs scored, both Hagen Pence and Kolbe Bales added a hit, a run and an RBI each, and Curtis Crawford went 1 for 4 with a double and three RBIs.

Bales got the starting nod on the mound for the Rangers, and wound up striking out 10 in his four innings.

The southpaw walked one, scattered two hits and the two runs allowed were unearned.

In the nightcap, the Rangers broke open a 6-1 lead with a four-run sixth inning, as they posted seven hits and received 14 walks in a 10-1 triumph.

Bales walked four times, had a hit, an RBI and a run scored, Pence went 2 for 4 with a walk and three RBIs, and Uhalde had three walks, a stolen base and three runs.

Keever tallied a double, drove in a run and scored twice, Cayton Sinay had a hit, two walks and two runs scored, and McLaughlin went 1 for 3 with a double, a run scored, a stolen base and two hit by pitches.

On the mound, Keever allowed one earned run in five innings on five hits, struck out nine and walked four to pick up his second win of the year.

Dufur (5-0) heads to John Day for a doubleheader slated for 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 8 against Grant Union (1-1).