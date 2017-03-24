For the Record for March 24, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday March 24, 2017

Hospital Admissions

March 23 — Joseph W. Boyce, The Dalles. Ronals A. Goss, The Dalles.

Hospital Dismissals

March 23 — Ronald A. Goss, The Dalles. Beckey A. Baker, Appleton, Wash.

Accidents

The Dalles City

March 23, 8:13 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1700 block of East 10th Street. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

Personnel responded to five calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

An abandoned vehicle report was taken Thursday morning from the 400 block of East 8th Street. The vehicle was impounded.

A burglary report was taken Thursday morning from the 700 block of East 3rd Street after staff reported the business was broken into.

James Wesley Bayes, 55, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday morning near West 3rd and Pentland streets and is accused of probation violation.

Don Henry Vandenberg, 42, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday morning in the 600 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of parole violation.

Police responded to the 2600 block of West 6th Street Thursday afternoon after a victim reported her vehicle was prowled. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 2500 block of West 10th Street after a victim reported someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole some items.

Police responded to the 2600 block of West 6th Street Thursday afternoon after state police reported the business had a weapons purchase denial. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A third-degree theft report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after a victim reported his wallet was stolen.

Police responded to the 1200 block of East 10th Street Thursday evening after a caller reported several juveniles running from the area who may have been involved in prowling vehicles. Two male juvenile subjects were located in the area. One juvenile was listed as a runaway and returned to his mother. The other suspect was cited for minor in possession of tobacco and marijuana and released to his grandmother. A report was taken.

Trey Ben Kitchens, 23, The Dalles, was arrested early Friday morning in the 1000 block of Home Street and is accused of second-degree theft and third-degree escape. He was also arrested on an out of state warrant.

Wasco County

A first-degree theft report was taken Thursday evening from Dufur after a victim reported his landlord evicted him and took all his belongings.

A stolen vehicle report was taken Thursday evening from the 1100 block of Murray Drive.

Kenneth Manuel Barajas, 37, Parkdale, was arrested early Friday morning in the 1100 block of Murray Drive and is accused of first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.

Regional Jail

Marshall Ray Catron, 35, Mosier, was booked and released Thursday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

Franklin Dee Hightower, 70, Hood River, was jailed Thursday on a court commitment for unlawful firearm purchase.

Teleia Cheri Adams, 66, The Dalles, was jailed Thursday on a court commitment for first-degree theft.

Luis Miguel Navarro, 23, The Dalles, was jailed Thursday on a court commitment for two counts of probation violation. He was also jailed on two warrants for second-degree failure to appear.

Parole & Probation

John Dale Heebink, 59, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday morning in the 5900 block of Cherry Heights Road and is accused of probation violation.

Lottery

Oregon

Thursday, March 23

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 5-9-3-5; 4 p.m. 7-9-5-0; 7 p.m. 2-1-2-8; 10 p.m. 7-5-1-0

Lucky Lines – 4-8-12-13-19-24-25-29

Washington

Thursday, March 23

Match 4 – 4-12-14-17

Daily Game – 7-1-1