TD still trying to find its complete game

Through five non-league games, The Dalles baseball team sits third in the 5A classification with 39 runs scored.

While the offense continued its torrid pace Thursday against 6A Forest Grove, two bad innings turned a 5-0 lead into a 10-5 deficit in what was a 10-8 loss at Quinton Street Ballpark.

All told, the Riverhawks (2-3 overall) totaled 13 hits, received two walks and three batters hit by pitches.

On the flip side, TD committed three errors and two pitchers allowed nine hits, walked eight and plunked two batters.

“I like where we are at offensively, but our pitchers got to throw strikes and we got to make the plays defensively,” said TD head coach Steve Sugg. “We don’t have that pitcher that is going to strike everybody out, so our emphasis is going to be on playing better defense. They know the ball is going to come to them and that means that we have to make the plays behind our guys on the mound.”

Down 10-5 in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Riverhawks had a chance to inch closer, as Henry Lee, Dalles Seufalemua and Dominic Smith singled to load the bases with two outs.

Those three runners were stranded, however, as the next batter flew out to left field for the final out.

The Dalles left eight runners on base, including the bases loaded in the third and fifth innings.

In the bottom of the sixth and TD trailing by five runs, Johnny Miller walked, Dawson Hoffman doubled to left and Tyler Westin notched an RBI single to score Miller, and then Hoffman scampered home on an error by the leftfielder to cut the Forest Grove lead to 10-7.

With two outs, Daniel Peters made it 10-8 after an RBI single drove in Westin.

TD went down in order in the seventh.

Peters went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored, Seufalemua added three hits and two RBIs, and Smith tacked on a 2 for 4 split.

Hoffman had two hits and two runs scored in four at-bats, and Westin went 1 for 2, was hit by a pitch, had a sacrifice bunt, had an RBI and two runs scored.

TD starting pitcher Jacob Wetmore allowed six runs and he tossed 3 1/3 innings of five-hit ball with four strikeouts and four walks to get the loss.

The Dalles’ game scheduled for today at Quinton Street Ballpark was canceled due to weather.

On Tuesday, March 28, the Riverhawks travel to Redmond for a non-league baseball game against 6A Roseburg (1-2).