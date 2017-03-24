TD tennis nets first win of season

Against a solid Wilsonville team, The Dalles girls’ tennis team picked up wins from top singles Robin Pashek and Kiana Pielli, and both the No. 1 and No. 4 doubles carved out wins in TD’s 10-6 victory over the Wildcats Thursday in The Dalles.

The Dalles and Wilsonville had four match victories apiece, but TD scored the win based on total number of set wins.

Pashek defeated Alex Gowen by scores of 6-2, 6-0 and Pielli dominated Leah Tate in two sets by marks of 6-0 and 6-2 to give the Riverhawks an early edge.

Minnick and Trujillo faced off against Camille and Sophie Rule, and the newly-formed Hawk duo cruised to a 6-2, 6-0 triumph.

At No. 4 doubles, Liz Leon and Jessica Vega needed three grueling sets to earn their win.

Leon and Vega won the opening set by a 6-3 tally, but the Wilsonville team of Hana Colby and Sophie Vultomere battled back for a 6-2 second-set victory to send the match into the third-set.

There, Leon and Vega came away with an important 10-7 triumph.

Yahaira Alvarez lost her No. 4 singles match in three sets, the No. 2 doubles team of Cassie Vazquez and Maggie Corey lost in three as well, the final set by two points, and Lupita Contreras and Natalie Varland came up just short in their No. 3 double match, losing in three sets.

“Abby and Ellie really clicked and it was a well-deserved win,” said TD coach Debby Jones. “Jessica and Liz picked up their first-ever varsity win, which was huge for the team. Because the match was tied 4-4, it came down to the number of total sets won. Having three of our losses go to split sets made all the difference.”

TD travels to Hermiston for a league match at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5.