Editorial: Farmers are essential to survival

Civilization began with agriculture, the ability of human society not only to grow food for a village but produce enough surplus to sell or trade with neighbors for goods or services that improved the quality of life.

For most of history, society had an intimate connection with the land because their survival depended upon being able to grow fruits, vegetables and grains.

At no other time in recorded history has there been such a disconnect between the agriculture industry and civilization. Today, less than 2 percent of America’s population of 321 million is engaged in food production.

In Oregon, farmers and ranchers make up less than 1 percent of the total population (about four million).

Insulated by an abundance of food, it is easy for the average citizen to overlook our dependence as a species and a nation upon agriculture.

This issue of the Chronicle is part of an ongoing series to educate readers about the culture of those who farm and the issues they face to fulfill their mission of feeding the world.

Our Farm & Ranch series began in 2014 when we began searching out the stories of families who have lived for generations in Wasco and Sherman counties. They have opened their doors to give us a peek inside, not only to see how they live but the challenges they face with state and federal policies being continually approved by legislators far removed from the reality of how they will play out on the ground.

The stories that the Chronicle has been privileged to tell continue in this issue with Michael Omeg, a fifth-generation Dry Hollow Lane cherry grower, sharing his concerns about a workforce shortage and his experiment with a federal program designed to help recruit employees.

Also featured on the front page, as well as in Farm & Ranch, is the farming operation of Alan von Borstel, a fourth generation farmer, and his wife Judy. They address the problems that food producers face when people from large urban cities oppose farming practices based on hype and not peer-reviewed science.

Farm & Ranch will be published quarterly this year, so stay tuned to learn more about other families with deep roots.

The number of Oregon farms is on the decrease, as it is across the nation, because many smaller producers are being choked out of business by red tape. However, about 96.7 percent of the state’s farms and ranches are still family owned and operated, according to the Oregon State University Extension Service.

There are more than 40,000 farms and ranches in Oregon, occupying about 16.4 million acres. In 2016, 1,171 Oregon farms and ranches were officially recognized as being in the same family at least 100 years, with 38 reaching the official 150-year-old mark.

Oregon’s top agricultural products include milk, nursery stock, hops, cattle and calves, berries, pears, potatoes, eggs, onions, peppermint, wine grapes, cherries, groundfish, crab, hay and sweet corn.

About 838,000 acres in Oregon are dedicated to wheat production, for a crop value of about $217 million.

The total state economic footprint for ag and food processing, retail, and related industries is about $23 billion.

One in 12 Oregonians are employed in agriculture.

It is important that lawmakers and citizens alike keep in mind that one farmer supplies food for 155 people in the U.S. and abroad.

It is in our best interests to support them by making sure the policies our elected officials approve are based on sound science.

— R.R., M.G.