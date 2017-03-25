Huskies take on the big guns

The Sherman Huskies participated in the 26-team Buck Track Classic Thursday in Pendleton and turned in nine top-10 outputs, led by senior champion Isaiah Coles, who had two second-place finishes in the long and triple jump.

Coles had a measurement of 19 feet, 10 inches and then added a 38-04.75 in his first try of the season in triple jump.

Maverick Winslow placed sixth in the pole vault after a height of 10-0, and the senior had an eighth-place output in the long jump with a distance of 18-04.75.

Owen Christiansen was seventh in the triple jump with a personal-record leap of 36-10.25, and Reese Blake ended up in eighth place after a 36-07.75 in his triple jump event.

Taking 10th place in the 4x100-meter relay was the team of Winslow, Treve Martin, Chris Ballesteros and Coles posted a final marker of 48.16 seconds.

Blake placed 11th in the 800 with a time of 2:18.52, Luke Martin and Blake finished 12th and 13th, respectively, in the 1,500-meter race, as Martin tallied a 4:45.54, and Blake hit a personal record of 4:47.78.

Jacob Justesen went for a 25.08 to claim 13th in the 200, and he timed out in 12.06 to grab 14th in the 100-meter race.

On the girls’ side, Desiree Winslow had the best finish for the Lady Huskies, taking home sixth place in the pole vault with a final height of 6-06.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Emily Hill, Brianna McKinney, Kiersten Casper and Winslow crossed the finish line in 55.64, and the quartet of Makayla Macnab, Jaelyn Justesen, Hill and Casper combined for a 5:25.97 to secure 11th place.

In the 200 meters, Winslow had a time of 29.40 to end up 11th, Hill had a 100-meter hurdles time of 18.89 for 12th place, Casper went off for a 5:57.58 to get 14th place in the 1,500 and she added a mark of 2:52.35 to place 15th in the 800.

Sherman faced off against 10 schools representing 5A, 4A and 3A levels, and seven 2A Oregon programs.

The Huskies have the next two weeks off, but then hit the ground running in the Dick Horyna Invitational starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 8 in Stanfield.