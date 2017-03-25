Letter to the Editor: Need for dental care

To the editor:

Every Oregonian deserves access to a professional dentist. Health care is an important issue our legislators are continuing to grapple with. It is vital that, in our well-intentioned efforts to protect health care overall, we recognize the importance of oral health care access as well. As a dentist and advocate for dental care in Oregon, I hope the Legislature will take every possible action to ensure access to care for all of our state’s residents, including those in more rural and traditionally underserved areas.

While a recent study conducted by the Health Policy Institute revealed that Oregon has enough trained and licensed dentists now and into the future to address all of the state’s oral health needs, the distribution of dentists throughout the state remains a concern, especially in smaller communities that face different challenges related to dental care access.

As a dentist working in a smaller community than many of my colleagues in the Portland area, I have unique challenges in my practice. It is especially economically challenging for dentists in lower-income areas to provide the treatment our patients need when Medicaid reimbursements don’t cover the costs of the procedure.

Many dentists, myself included, continue to treat Medicaid patients and patients on the Oregon Health Plan, but we do so as citizens dedicated to serving our communities and without regard for someone’s ability to pay.

This isn’t a feasible practice model for recent dental school graduates who are facing unprecedented student debt. It is vital that we help make it possible for recent graduates to move to and practice in rural areas throughout Oregon in order to ensure an adequate supply of dentists are distributed throughout the state.

Rural practitioner tax credits, loan forgiveness provided through Scholars for a Healthy Oregon and the Oregon Medicaid Primary Care Loan Repayment and Forgiveness programs are effective ways for the state to help bring dentists to the patients who need them.



Every Oregonian deserves to have access to a professional, qualified dentist, regardless of race, income or geographic location.

I hope our Legislature takes note of these important programs that, along with the Oregon Dental Association’s initiatives, are working to improve access to care for patients in smaller, rural communities.

Dr. Bruce Burton

President-elect of the Oregon Dental Association

Hood River