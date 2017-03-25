TD tennis making progress

The singles duo of Pedro and Andy Lopez opened eyes with impressive straight-sets wins, and the No. 4 doubles team of Edgar Contreras and Manuel Orquiz broke through for a win in The Dalles’ 5-3 loss to highly-touted Wilsonville Thursday afternoon in a varsity tennis match played at Wilsonville High School.

Pedro Lopez worked a 6-2, 6-4 winner in his No. 3 singles match, and Andy followed that effort with a 6-0, 6-3 No. 4 performance to give TD two wins in three matches.

Quinn Wilson had his No. 1 singles match canceled due to bad weather.

“Pedro Lopez and Andy Lopez had great matches once again,” said TD head coach Shea MacNab. “I’m really excited to see these two progress. Andy is only a freshman and has already won two singles matches this year. That is very impressive. Pedro is finding his own confidence. He has really worked to improve his serve and ball placement.”

The Dalles came close to pulling off three consecutive singles wins, but No. 2 player James Pashek came up just short in a two-set loss, by final scores of 3-6, 6-7 (4-7).

With every match, Pashek has caught the attention of his coach.

“James has a great attitude and approach to tennis,” MacNab said. “He keeps his head high throughout his match, taking the good with the bad and his sportsmanship is second to none.”

In doubles play, Alex Lopez and Brandon Bustamante, Ethan Martin and Jose Reyas, Jordan Dexter and Justin Eiesland all lost their matches in straight sets, but TD finally got on the board following a win by Edgar Contreras and Manuel Orquiz.

This was their first varsity match as a team, and they cruised to a two-set victory by scores of 6-2 and 6-3.

“They showed up and took control of the match from the first game,” MacNab said. “Doubles are not easy to play when teammates are not familiar with each other’s style. However, for Edgar and Manuel, it did not seem to matter. Watching them, you would have thought they have been doubles partners for much longer than one day.”

In TD’s final match, the No. 5 team of Matt Feil and Eli Ferguson ended up losing in two sets.

The Dalles hosts Redmond in a makeup match slated for 4 p.m. on Monday, April 3.

After that, the Riverhawks then play host to the Hermiston Bulldogs at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5 for the start of league tennis action.