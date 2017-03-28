Crosstalk: What’s right, wrong in health debates

The only way to stifle leftist outcries about repeal and replacement of Obamacare is to let the dysfunctional system crash and burn.
Only then will Democrats agree that the disastrous health care plan that they crammed down the throats of the American people on a totally party-line vote is unsustainable.
Unwilling to have people hurt by an implosion of the health care system, Republicans have been struggling to find the right fix and, because the party celebrates individualism, there have been many schools of thought about what that should look like.
The big problem that Republicans are grappling with is that Obamacare killed the free market health care system in 2009. A new market that is fair and properly regulated has to be rebuilt, and that can’t happen overnight, so it will be difficult to prevent some people from falling through the cracks of a new plan.
The aim of GOP leaders is to develop a federalist-based, free-market and patient-centered system, as opposed to Obamacare’s centralized, bureaucrat-oriented, authoritarian and socialized program.
It is interesting to see the media and Democrats mocking GOP leaders for disagreeing on their replacement plan and attempts to negotiate a compromise — when that is exactly the way the legislative process is supposed to work. Democracy is messy, only dictatorship is clean and tidy.
For those of you with short memories, the Affordable Care Act was crafted in the dark of night and unveiled 72 hours before it was voted upon. Congress did not have time to explore what was in the more than 2,100-page document.
Republicans, then the minority party, were not allowed any amendments and people were promised by President Barack Obama that their health care would be affordable and they would be able to keep their doctor if they liked. Not only did neither of those promises come true, Obamacare caused premiums to skyrocket for various reasons, chief among them nearly 11,000 pages of new regulations that are unworkable in the free market.
Insurance providers have fled exchanges and plans have been cancelled, leaving people with fewer choices.
U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., recently gave examples of how premiums have spiked in a floor speech to the House. One of the examples involved a Sherman County farmer whose family of three had a Blue Cross plan prior to passage of Obamacare. Their deductible has increased to $7,500 and their annual premium has gone from $3,500 per year to a whopping $16,242.
One of the biggest problems with Obamacare is a change in the national rate of “age banding,” which used to be one-to-five. In other words, the most expensive plan was five times costlier than the cheapest, with expense increasing with age.
Obamacare reset the rate at one-to-three so that the most expensive plan was more than three times more costly. This mandate has increased rates for young people by a national average of 58 to almost 92 percent, even though senior citizens use six times as much health care.
Earlier this month, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services announced that about 12.7 million Americans are currently covered by health exchanges. That is way off the mark when the Congressional Budget office projected in 2013 that number would be around 24 million.
The CBO has proven itself unreliable so its recent prediction that ending Obamacare would leave 24 million more people without health insurance by 2026 is likely to also be proven wrong.
From day one, Obamacare was unpopular and Republicans surged to one political triumph after another by vowing to repeal and replace it. They must live up to their commitment.
When Obamacare collapses, Americans will learn the hard way that disaster ensues when elected leaders cobble together legislation as a tool for social engineering and coercion.
Maybe then true reform can take place.
— RaeLynn Ricarte
The American Health Care Act is something of a moving target. It has undergone revisions and may see more changes. The latest Congressional Budget Office (CBO) analysis report referred to here is based on the outline of the legislation as of March 24.
For so many years now, the hot issue has been the “Affordable Care Act,” championed by President Barack Obama and passed by the Democrats seven years ago. Republicans hate it and consider it just awful, while Democrats believe it’s providing a valuable service and helping people. Republicans want to replace it with the “American Health Care Act,” which Democrats hate and think is just awful, while Republicans believe it will provide a valuable service and help people.
It’s difficult to know where to begin on this one. Everyone has their opinions on the state of the current health care laws, but frankly, those opinions seem to be totally dependent upon whether you like to consider yourself a “Republican” or a “Democrat.”
Frankly, I’m extremely weary of all the political labels and the assumptions that go along with those labels. Thus, when it comes to the “debate” over health care, I’m going to primarily refer to the views of the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office. For those who claim the CBO is slanted, keep this in mind: The director of the CBO, Keith Hall, was chosen for the post by Republicans.
I’m no expert on health care. So don’t listen to me, listen to the experts. And listen to the voices of some of the Republicans about their party’s own health care legislation.
On March 23, the CBO released a report on the revised Republican plan to repeal and replace what has become known as “Obamacare.” The CBO compared health insurance coverage under the Democratic Party plan, Obamacare, and the Republican plan, the AHCA.
The CBO determined that the latest version of the Republican health care plan would lead to 14 million people being uninsured next year, with a total of approximately 24 million Americans losing coverage by 2026. And there would be premium increases in the near term. According to the CBO, insurance premiums would initially rise by 15 to 20 percent over the next few years. However, in the next decade, they are projected to become 10 percent lower.
On the positive side, the Republicans’ AHCA legislation would reduce the deficit by $150 billion over 10 years.
Here are comments from a few Republicans about their health care bill: U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, Arkansas, Republican: “I think the Congressional Budget Office is directionally correct. They're right that coverage levels will go down in the coming years under the House bill.
They're also right, I'm afraid, that insurance premiums will continue to go up in the near term, for three to four years, before they start perhaps falling in the long term.”
Gov. John Kasich, Ohio, Republican: “Let’s just say they got rid of it, didn’t replace it with anything. What happens to drug treatment? What happens to mental health counseling? What happens to these people who have very high cholesterol and are victims of heart attacks, what happens to them?”
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas, Republican: “I’ve got to tell you, if Republicans hold a big press conference and pat ourselves on the back that we’ve repealed Obamacare and everyone’s premiums keep going up, people will be ready to tar and feather us in the streets. And quite rightly.”
The bottom line: With the Republican plan, about 19 percent of the non-senior population in the United States would lack health coverage. Under the current Obamacare plan, an estimated 10 percent lack coverage. According to the CBO analysis, the Republicans appear to be offering a trade-off: a reduction to federal spending in exchange for a loss of health insurance coverage for millions of Americans.
Without paying attention to the party labels, which plan would you choose?
— Jesse Burkhardt
