Crosstalk: What’s right, wrong in health debates

The only way to stifle leftist outcries about repeal and replacement of Obamacare is to let the dysfunctional system crash and burn.

Only then will Democrats agree that the disastrous health care plan that they crammed down the throats of the American people on a totally party-line vote is unsustainable.

Unwilling to have people hurt by an implosion of the health care system, Republicans have been struggling to find the right fix and, because the party celebrates individualism, there have been many schools of thought about what that should look like.

The big problem that Republicans are grappling with is that Obamacare killed the free market health care system in 2009. A new market that is fair and properly regulated has to be rebuilt, and that can’t happen overnight, so it will be difficult to prevent some people from falling through the cracks of a new plan.

The aim of GOP leaders is to develop a federalist-based, free-market and patient-centered system, as opposed to Obamacare’s centralized, bureaucrat-oriented, authoritarian and socialized program.

It is interesting to see the media and Democrats mocking GOP leaders for disagreeing on their replacement plan and attempts to negotiate a compromise — when that is exactly the way the legislative process is supposed to work. Democracy is messy, only dictatorship is clean and tidy.

For those of you with short memories, the Affordable Care Act was crafted in the dark of night and unveiled 72 hours before it was voted upon. Congress did not have time to explore what was in the more than 2,100-page document.

Republicans, then the minority party, were not allowed any amendments and people were promised by President Barack Obama that their health care would be affordable and they would be able to keep their doctor if they liked. Not only did neither of those promises come true, Obamacare caused premiums to skyrocket for various reasons, chief among them nearly 11,000 pages of new regulations that are unworkable in the free market.

Insurance providers have fled exchanges and plans have been cancelled, leaving people with fewer choices.

U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., recently gave examples of how premiums have spiked in a floor speech to the House. One of the examples involved a Sherman County farmer whose family of three had a Blue Cross plan prior to passage of Obamacare. Their deductible has increased to $7,500 and their annual premium has gone from $3,500 per year to a whopping $16,242.

One of the biggest problems with Obamacare is a change in the national rate of “age banding,” which used to be one-to-five. In other words, the most expensive plan was five times costlier than the cheapest, with expense increasing with age.

Obamacare reset the rate at one-to-three so that the most expensive plan was more than three times more costly. This mandate has increased rates for young people by a national average of 58 to almost 92 percent, even though senior citizens use six times as much health care.

Earlier this month, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services announced that about 12.7 million Americans are currently covered by health exchanges. That is way off the mark when the Congressional Budget office projected in 2013 that number would be around 24 million.

The CBO has proven itself unreliable so its recent prediction that ending Obamacare would leave 24 million more people without health insurance by 2026 is likely to also be proven wrong.

From day one, Obamacare was unpopular and Republicans surged to one political triumph after another by vowing to repeal and replace it. They must live up to their commitment.

When Obamacare collapses, Americans will learn the hard way that disaster ensues when elected leaders cobble together legislation as a tool for social engineering and coercion.

Maybe then true reform can take place.

— RaeLynn Ricarte