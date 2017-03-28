Hoffman locks down TD’s walk-off win

With his team trailing by two runs, The Dalles’ Dawson Hoffman had a chance to play hero.

The senior slugger hit a two-out, walk-off, two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning to give The Dalles baseball team an 8-7 victory over Hillsboro Saturday at Bob Williams Field in The Dalles.

“This was a good game for us because it shows that we are never out of any game,” Hoffman said. “We keep showing heart and grit on the field. When you play with that style, good things are going to happen. I am happy we got this win. We deserved it.”

In the seventh frame, Hillsboro reliever Cohen Johnson plunked Dominic Smith to lead off.

Hillsboro changed pitchers, bringing in southpaw Curran Mitzel and TD head coach Steve Sugg countered with Dylon Jinkins as a pinch-runner for Smith.

The first batter Mitzel faced, Spencer Honald, laid down a sacrifice bunt for the first out, but Jinkins advanced to second base to put the tying run in scoring position.

Jose Gonzalez was then issued a walk, and with Johnny Miller at the plate, both runners advanced on a double steal.

Miller was retired on a strikeout, which set up Hoffman with a chance.

Hoffman and Mitzel battled in a six-pitch at-bat, and with a full count, the Riverhawk second baseman blooped a short single to centerfield, scoring both Jinkins and Gonzalez to give TD an 8-7 triumph.

Once again, TD jumped ahead early with a 5-2 lead through three innings, but Hillsboro (2-1 overall) scratched across four run in the fourth to go ahead, 6-5.

Down by one run in the home half of the fourth, Henry Lee drove in Hoffman with a two-out RBI single to centerfield to even the score at 6-apiece.

Mitzel gave the Spartans a 7-6 lead after a solo home run to right in the fifth.

With Hillsboro ahead by the one run in the top of the seventh, Lee faced a one-out, two-on jam, but struck out Chase Hildner and induced an inning-ending flyout to right by Jarred Eichstadt to end the threat.

Lee tossed two innings of no-hit ball with three strikeouts, two walks and a hit batter to pick up his first win of the season.

Hoffman was 3 for 4, scored two runs and added two RBIs, Preston Klindt went 2 for 4 with two RBI, and Lee reached on two hit by pitches, drove in two runs and stroked a single in two at-bats.

Daniel Peters and Tyler Westin each posted a hit, a run scored an RBI to round out TD’s 11-hit attack.

Mitzel notched two hits, stole three bases, scored two runs and added an RBI to pace Hillsboro.

Chase Hildner went 2 for 5 with an RBI, Josh O’Neal added two hits, a walk, an RBI and a run scored, and Eichstadt finished had a hit in five at-bats, scored a run and drove in another.

On Monday, the Riverhawks mustered one hit and one walk against Roseburg starter Max Labahn in a 16-0 mercy-ruled loss at Redmond High School.

Labahn struck out seven on 59 pitches in the five-inning effort on the mound.

Lee had a walk, and Klindt finished 1 for 2 to account for TD’s offense.

Riverhawk starter Jacob Wetmore lasted three innings and allowed 10 runs, four earned, on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks in the losing decision.

The 6A’s No. 9 team, Roseburg (4-3), totaled 10 hits, with Garrett Russell going 3 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Cody Johnson drove in three runs and scored twice, and Luke Lucido added a hit, two RBIs and three runs scored, as Roseburg rattled off six runs in the second, four in the fourth and five in the fifth inning to invoke the mercy rule.

No. 12-ranked TD (3-4) travels to North Eugene (0-6) for a non-league game at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

After that tilt, the Hawks then head back home for a re-scheduled doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. versus Central (1-1).