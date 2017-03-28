Letter to the Editor: Avoid negativity

To the editor:

It takes longer to complain than address actual issues in life. Two days to complain or 30 minutes to resolve! Negativity won’t produce a safer community or less stress in your life.

Gossip only affirms you don’t want to get along with anyone. One solution is to just be proactive in addressing problems the same day.

If you see an issue in the community, call that agency, don’t give up until you find out who handles the matter. Someone said something awful, speak to them directly, not to others about it. When people are allowed to hide further behind third party oral gossip, undocumented calls to agencies or law enforcement, as they are difficult people, nothing gets resolved in town.

Solutions for improvement (better day concept) “Gold Rule” idea: Address community issues in a timely fashion; police agencies document all call(s); community members speak directly to each other with courtesy.

People will then put their best foot forward when in public and they feel respected. When mocked and treated poorly, they turn to hiding behind computers, cellular phones, social media and third party gossip gangs as bullies. In person they would need to face an actual human.

Asking for a better tomorrow, but first we had to boldly discuss the crisis.

Laurie Briggs

The Dalles