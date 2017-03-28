Letter to the Editor: Food drive support

To the editor:

The Oregon Department of Forestry (The Dalles Unit), which provides fire protection on private land in Hood River and Wasco County, would like to thank the following businesses for supporting the 2017 Governor’s State Employees Food Drive.

Freebridge Brewing, The Dalles, donated a portion of their sales for an entire day in support of the food drive. Sunshine Mill, The Dalles, donated items for the ForestryBay auction site. And Smokehouse Products, Hood River, donated a very popular smoker for the ForestryBay fundraiser.



For every $10 donated, 30 meals are provided to hungry families in Hood River and Wasco County. Monies raised by The Dalles Unit created 2,052 meals for those in need locally. Statewide, ODF raised approximately 142,708 pounds of food in 2017!

As a state employee, I am proud of the contributions these local businesses made to help our local citizens in our collective fight against hunger.

Deborah Gonzales Cyparski

ODF The Dalles Unit