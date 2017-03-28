0

Letter to the Editor: Protect the vulnerable

As of Tuesday, March 28, 2017

To the editor:

To our Congress, and Senators Jeff Merkley, Ron Wyden and Rep. Greg Walden:

Please protect the most vulnerable in our country and maintain their health coverage that came with the ACA. Those of us in the top 1 percent do not need any more tax relief, instead we want to help take care of those less fortunate than us. As a family physician in a rural underserved area, I know how passage of the AHCA will harm the people I care for.

Show us constituents your compassion and leadership by working to defeat the AHCA.

John C. Rogers, MD

Mosier

