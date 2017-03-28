For the Record for March 28, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday March 28, 2017

Hospital Admissions

March 26 — Dalena M. Lousignont, The Dalles. Maxine J. Parker, The Dalles.

Hospital Dismissals

March 24 — Joseph W. Boyce, The Dalles. Terrence L. Erickson, The Dalles.

March 25 — Donald N. Kimball, The Dalles.

March 26 — George L. Bauman, Tygh Valley. Linda L. Perkins, The Dalles.

Accidents

The Dalles City

March 24, 1:01 p.m. – Vehicle versus pedestrian, injury crash, West 2nd and Webber streets. Driver was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian. The victim was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the crash. A report was taken.

March 27, 3:04 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, West 6th and Pomona streets. Vehicle drove into a tree; a report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

March 25, 7:49 a.m. – Crew responded to West 6th and Hostetler streets on a report of a propane odor in the air. No odor was noticeable upon arrival; no problem was found.

March 25, 7:55 a.m. – Crew responded to the West 2nd and Pentland streets on a report of a natural gas odor in the air. No odor was noticeable upon arrival; no problem was found.

March 25, 11:38 a.m. – Crew responded to the 800 block of West 14th Street on a burn complaint. Contact was made with the property owner who was burning without a permit. Property owner was counseled on the current burning regulations and extinguished the fire.

March 27, 10:14 a.m. – Crew responded to Highway 197 in Dallesport on a mutual aid request for a vehicle fire. Crews assisted with a motorhome fire.

Personnel also responded to ten calls for emergency medical services on Friday, four on Saturday, ten on Sunday and eight on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A theft report was taken Friday afternoon from the 200 block of East 4th Street after a victim reported some money was stolen from a bank account.

Police responded to the 200 block of West 16th Street Saturday morning on a report of an assault. Victim was slapped by a female subject scratching his face. A harassment report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A theft report was taken Saturday evening from the 2500 block of West 10th Street after a victim reported some firearms were stolen.

A theft report was taken Saturday evening from the 3700 block of West 7th Street after a victim reported her cell phone was stolen.

A harassment report was taken Saturday evening from the 2800 block of West 7th Street after a victim reported a male subject was physical with her earlier in the day.

Dallas Rene Spears, 24, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday evening in the 500 block of East 3rd Street and is accused of fourth-degree assault.

Police responded to the 700 block of Pleasant Court early Sunday morning on a report of loud music. A party was located in which several juveniles were cited for minor in possession of alcohol. A report was taken.

Robert Canfield Wusthoff, 41, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday morning in the 2600 block of East 7th Street and is accused of frequenting a place where controlled substances are used and two counts of probation violation.

Byron Jon Slaughter, 37, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday afternoon during a traffic stop in the 1200 block of West 6th Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Police responded to the 2700 block of East 2nd Street Sunday evening after a caller reported a friend was in her vehicle and took a large amount of sleeping medication in an attempt to harm herself. Victim was located and taken to the hospital for an evaluation. A report was taken.

Brett Ronald Leake, 55, Helix, was arrested early Monday morning near West 3rd and West 4th Place on a warrant for failure to appear.

Animal control responded to the 2000 block of West 10th Street Monday morning on a report of two dogs running at large. The dogs were located and lodged at the animal shelter; a report was taken.

An assault report was taken Monday morning from the 300 block of West 6th Street.

Police responded to the 2800 block of West 7th Street Monday morning on a dispute. Parents were having a dispute over custody of a child. An informational report was taken.

A theft report was taken Monday afternoon from the 900 block of East 12th Street after a victim reported someone used her credit card.

A theft report was taken Monday afternoon from the 300 block of Court Street after a victim reported his bike was stolen.

A theft report was taken Monday afternoon from the 100 block of East 2nd Street after staff reported money was missing from their bank deposit.

An abandoned vehicle report was taken Monday afternoon from the 1600 block of Pentland Street; the vehicle was impounded.

A theft report was taken early Tuesday morning from the 400 block of East 11th Street after a victim reported his vehicle was broken into overnight.

Wasco County

Brian David Wolf, 35, Dufur, was arrested Friday morning in Dufur on a warrant for second-degree theft.

Steven Earl Baldwin, 66, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening during a traffic stop in the 1300 block of West 6th Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

A runaway report was taken Saturday morning from the 4200 block of Chenowith Road.

Somchai That Injan, 37, Portland, was arrested Saturday evening during a traffic stop on Highway 216 near milepost 22 and is accused of driving while suspended.

James R. Fair, 36, Canby, was arrested early Sunday morning at Mayer State Park and is accused of parole violation.

Corie Kathleen Coggins, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday afternoon in the 2800 block of West 7th Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin, and unlawful delivery of heroin.

Oregon State Police

Explosive crew responded to the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street Friday evening on a report of a suspicious package. The package was x-rayed and was determined to not contain explosives. A report was taken.

Shannon Dean Otsby, 36, Portland, was arrested Saturday afternoon in Pine Hollow and is accused of probation violation.

Diego Armando Gutierrez, 37, Nampa, Idaho, was arrested Saturday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 97 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and providing false information to a police officer.

David John Eaton, 47, no listed address, was arrested early Monday evening during a traffic stop near West 6th and Division streets and is accused of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Carmen M. Velderrin, 32, Portland, was arrested Monday fternono during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 138 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and possession of a controlled substance.

Sherman County

Shane Michael Hesey, 30, no listed address was arrested Sunday evening in Biggs Junction on an out of state warrant.

Lottery

Oregon

Friday, March 24

Mega Millions – 5-28-37-61-69; Mega: 1; Multiplier: 5

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 8-7-3-2; 4 p.m. 6-4-9-6; 7 p.m. 5-6-8-5; 10 p.m. 6-0-8-2

Lucky Lines – 4-6-10-14-19-23-27-31

Saturday, March 25

Powerball – 18-31-32-45-48; Powerball: 16; Multiplier: 4

Megabucks – 8-13-24-26-28-31

Win for Life – 6-48-58-70

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 5-8-1-6; 4 p.m. 1-1-1-9; 7 p.m. 0-9-5-4; 10 p.m. 8-7-1-6

Lucky Lines – 4-5-12-13-17-23-26-30

Sunday, March 26

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 2-6-6-1; 4 p.m. 7-5-0-8; 7 p.m. 4-1-3-2; 10 p.m. 9-3-7-5

Lucky Lines – 1-5-11-13-18-22-26-29

Monday, March 27

Megabucks – 4-16-27-28-31-37

Win for Life – 31-34-38-56

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 8-0-8-1; 4 p.m. 6-7-1-7; 7 p.m. 3-6-0-8; 10 p.m. 6-7-2-4

Lucky Lines – 1-5-10-13-81-21-27-29

Washington

Friday, March 24

Match 4 – 11-13-13-18

Daily Game – 8-5-2

Saturday, March 25

Lotto – 3-7-14-23-31-38

Hit 5 – 2-24-31-36-37

Match 4 – 4-12-16-17

Daily Game – 3-3-9

Sunday, March 26

Match 4 – 7-10-16-21

Daily Game – 8-3-0

Monday, March 27

Lotto – 5-18-19-30-32-35

Hit 5 – 1-16-27-37-38

Match 4 – 5-13-23-24

Daily Game – 1-1-3