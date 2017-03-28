Redsides shine at CW Preview

Just nine months following a fourth-place outcome at the 1A state girls’ track and field championships, the South Wasco County Lady Redsides racked up five first-place finishes and tacked on four seconds at the Condon-Wheeler Preview on Friday, March 17 in a season-opening race in Condon.

Taking three individual wins and a relay victory was standout Ana Popchock.

The junior set a personal record in the 50-meter dash in 7.09 seconds, she added a 28.11 for tops in the 200-meter event and she hit her trifecta with a distance of 14-feet-5.75 inches in the long jump.

Popchock and her 200-meter relay mates, Kyrsten Sprouse, Jacqueline Noland and Jada Myers toppled the field with an impressive 2:00.29.

Noland capped the gold-medal performances in her 800-meter attempt, as she claimed first place in 2:45.00.

In her first race since a ACL injury sustained last winter, Ally Muhleman turned in a final mark of 5:18.41 for second place.

Sprouse was second in the 300-meter hurdles with a 55.86 and she had another silver after a long jump of 13-04.75, and Madisen Davis had a personal-best javelin throw of 108-11.5 to end up second in her class.

Lindsey Hull secured third place in the shotput (25-05) and had a personal record in the javelin toss with a solid distance of 98-03.

Myers then went for a 56.00 for third place in the 300-meter hurdles.

Scoring the lone male win was Michael Cuevas, who had a top toss of 146-09 in the javelin.

Cuevas, a junior, then went for a time of 2:13.10, a personal record, in the 800 meters to secure second place.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Cuevas, Brandon Wraught, Tuff Wilson and Mathew Gragg combined for a 1:47.99 to lock down fourth place, and senior Skyler Anderson hit for a personal-record distance of 38-06.50 to grab fourth place in the shotput.

Gragg tallied fifth place in the long jump with his 16-00 and he went for a 6.48 in the 50-meter dash.

Another senior, Dawson Herlocker, also set a personal record in the shotput event after a final toss of 36-01.50 to notch sixth-place honors.

Gragg was eighth-best in the 200 meters with a mark of 25.83.

South Wasco County next hits the track again at 3:30 p.m. in the five-team WVL-Dayton Invitational on Thursday, April 6 on the campus of Dayton High School.