Sunny skies greet huge Wheatfield run crowd

Remington and Swan end up 1-2 in Half Marathon run

Local runners were out for the Wheatfield Run/Walk this past Saturday at Petersburg School in The Dalles. In all, 85 harriers participated in this event.

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Just two weeks ago, the area’s top runners were in the St. Patrick’s Day run, so baseline times were established for the start of the running season.

This past Saturday, a group of 85 men, women and children were involved in the Wheatfield Run/Walk under sunny skies at St. Petersburg School in The Dalles.

In the 3k event, Vincent Ziegenhagen scored first-place honors with a final time of 13 minutes and 29 seconds, ending up in front of Conor Blair (13:36) and Egan Ziegenhagen (14:12).

Nathan Ganders (14:18), Sid Ganders (14:20), John Cole (15:17), Stephen Ganders (15:26), Lucy Booth (16:00), Mikayla Kelly (16:08), Tom Rudolf (17:54), Dillon Melady (18:33) and Dezi Remington (20:43), Zane Strassheim (20:48), Laura Davidson (21:55) and Willow Ziegenhagen (24:38) made up the top-15.

Corbin Riley scored first place in the 8k race, besting Michael Lantz (31:19) by 25 seconds on the clock.

Gary Daubenspeck (31:28), Quinn Strassheim (34:36), Evan Despain (36:03), Paul Kelly (38:26), Ethan Shubert (38:37), Rey Aviluz (38:38), Zack Ziegenhagen (38:38) and Zerin Croover (38:38) wrapped the top-10 males.

Melody Davis won the women’s 8k race in 39:59, Judy Richardson was second with her 44:16, and Amy Requa grabbed third place after a 45:08.

Kirsten Campbell (51:36), Erin Nelson (52:18), Kateel Muhs (53:54), Anne Kelly (55:59), Danielle Lower (56:13), Chelsea Nares (56:47) and Shawna Russell (58:15) were the best female 8k runners.

Charles Remington breezed to another victory in the men’s half marathon in a solid 1:21.36, ending up a large margin ahead of Sam Swan (1:39.50).

Brian Strassheim (1:47.06), Darryl Houghtelling (1:51.22), Dan Menard (1:53.15), Clark Bryant (2:01.19), Logan Caldwell (2:17.03) and Alan Bacharach (3:01.22).

Bobbie Napoli took home top honors in the women’s division with a 1:47.47, less than 30 seconds in front of Jill Pearson, who claimed second (1:48.15).

Natalie Irzyk (1:50.14), Kim Jensen (1:53.58), Cindy Boyle (1:57.33), Belinda Jensrud (1:58.10), Amber-Dawn Inqwerson (1:58.33), Amanda Hoey (2:01.48), and LeeAnn Case (2:05.07) were the top-10 female runners.

Next up is the Cherry Festival Run at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 22 at Dry Hollow Elementary School.

For additional news and notes on this race, call 541-298-1119.

