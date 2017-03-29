Green serves as page in House

Chase Green, a student at Klickitat High School, recently served as a page in the Washington State House of Representatives. He was sponsored by Rep. Norm Johnson, R-Yakima.

As a page, Chase observed the Legislature in action and was responsible for delivering messages and documents to legislators in their offices, committee meetings and the House chamber during floor sessions.

He also continued his studies for two hours during the day in the Legislative Page School.

To become a page, applicants must have a legislative sponsor and be between the ages of 14 and 16.

Additionally, pages are required to obtain written permission from their parents and school.

Chase enjoys basketball, shooting, watching movies and writing stories.

He is the 15-year-old son of Caroline Risley, Yakima, and Jim Green of Appleton.

For more information about the legislative page program, visit: leg.wa.gov/House/Pages/HousePageProgram.